Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction

An ownerless Elgin High Street building has had its future secured after selling at auction.

The former beauty salon has been empty for about two years and had found itself without a legal custodian.

Now it has been confirmed 228 High Street has new owners after it went under the hammer at auction.

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises has been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in the east end in 2022.

How much Elgin High Street unit sold for

Auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property promoted the unit’s “prominent pitch” and “extensive frontage” ahead of the sale.

It can now be revealed the previously ownerless Elgin High Street premises sold for £85,000, which was its guide price.

Easy access to both the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and A941 Lossiemouth to Dufftown road were also highlighted as advantages.

It is not known who has bought the building at auction or what their intentions are with it.

However, the sale brochures states the unit still has planning permission in place for it to be a retail store, hairdressing salon, a different beauty business, sandwich shop or offices.

The sellers also explained other commercial uses could be suitable with appropriate planning permission.

How a building becomes ownerless

The Elgin High Street unit was listed for sale at the auction on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer, which handles “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

Buildings, land and goods can become ownerless when companies are wound up or when people die with no heirs or will.

In these circumstances, the property can be claimed and sold on behalf of the Crown if it wishes to. However, it is under no legal obligation to claim it.

Proceeds from sales of property claimed by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer are paid into the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which is the Scottish Parliament’s main fund.

During 2021/22 the organisation raised £7.03 million from sales with £5.02 million raised in 2022/23.

