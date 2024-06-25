Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction

The town centre unit has been empty for about two years after a beauty salon moved out.

By David Mackay
Elgin High Street unit sold and hammer graphic over it.
There was interest in buying the vacant Elgin High Street unit. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson Design

An ownerless Elgin High Street building has had its future secured after selling at auction.

The former beauty salon has been empty for about two years and had found itself without a legal custodian.

Now it has been confirmed 228 High Street has new owners after it went under the hammer at auction.

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises has been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in the east end in 2022.

How much Elgin High Street unit sold for

Auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property promoted the unit’s “prominent pitch” and “extensive frontage” ahead of the sale.

It can now be revealed the previously ownerless Elgin High Street premises sold for £85,000, which was its guide price.

Empty unit on Elgin High Street near A96 roundabout.
The west end High Street unit is next to the A96 roundabout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Easy access to both the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and A941 Lossiemouth to Dufftown road were also highlighted as advantages.

It is not known who has bought the building at auction or what their intentions are with it.

However, the sale brochures states the unit still has planning permission in place for it to be a retail store, hairdressing salon, a different beauty business, sandwich shop or offices.

The sellers also explained other commercial uses could be suitable with appropriate planning permission.

How a building becomes ownerless

The Elgin High Street unit was listed for sale at the auction on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer, which handles “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

Buildings, land and goods can become ownerless when companies are wound up or when people die with no heirs or will.

Drone image of Elgin town centre looking down on St Giles Church.
Elgin town centre from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In these circumstances, the property can be claimed and sold on behalf of the Crown if it wishes to. However, it is under no legal obligation to claim it.

Proceeds from sales of property claimed by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer are paid into the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which is the Scottish Parliament’s main fund.

During 2021/22 the organisation raised £7.03 million from sales with £5.02 million raised in 2022/23.

