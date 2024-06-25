Aberdeen reject Rangers’ first Connor Barron offer and warn they are ready to go to a tribunal to secure right price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen reject Rangers’ first Connor Barron offer and warn they are ready to go to a tribunal to secure right price

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Barron signed a four-year deal with Rangers after leaving Pittodrie when his contract expired.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have rejected Rangers’ first bid for Connor Barron and are ready to go to a tribunal to get the best value for the midfielder.

It is understood the Dons have turned down an opening offer of around £500,000 for the 21-year-old.

That is the fee Aberdeen would have been due in training compensation if Barron had signed for a club outside Scotland.

However as he has joined a Scottish club a fee must be thrashed out between the Reds and Rangers.

The Ibrox club’s opening offer is nowhere near the Dons’ valuation of the midfielder.

If no agreement is reached it will have to go to an SPFL tribunal where the Dons are likely to be awarded more than the cross-border compensation fee.

Barron recently joined Rangers under freedom of contract on a four-year deal

Talks are ongoing with the Ibrox club and Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows hopes an agreement can be agreed.

However the Dons have warned they are ready to go to a tribunal to get maximum value for the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate.

Connor Barron against Motherwell whilst at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “We are still trying to negotiate it with Rangers.

“The formal process, before it goes to a tribunal, is that there has to be an attempt by both parties to try to find a solution.

“One has to put an offer forward, you either agree or disagree.

“You then put a counter-offer forward and you either agree or disagree with that.

“If the two parties can’t come to an arrangement then it goes to a tribunal.

“If there isn’t agreement between the two clubs then we are fully prepared to go to a tribunal.

“It is our job to get the best value for any player and  we will try and do that with Connor Barron.

“Ideally, in all walks of life, we would like to avoid  situations where you have to go to tribunals but if we have to we will.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

‘We have a value of what we believe Connor is worth’

Barron was tracked by clubs from Italy and the English Championship but opted to sign on at Rangers until summer 2028.

It is understood Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona offered Barron a deal and there was also interest from Cardiff City, Plymouth and Stoke City.

Burrows believes it is in the interest of all parties to reach an agreement over a fee to avoid going to a tribunal.

Connor Barron training with Scotland U21's. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m hoping we can come to an amicable agreement.

“That lets everyone move on.

“If that doesn’t happen then it will have to be a tribunal and we’ll see how that runs.

“Is it in everyone’s interests for it to be sorted before that? I’d say so.

“But the difficulty is that both parties might have a different view of the valuation.

“That’s usually the case in any negotiation and usually you meet in the middle.

“We have a value of what we believe Connor is worth moving in the domestic market.

“There’s a framework set down by FIFA if it’s international, but domestically it’s a bit different.

“Aberdeen have been involved in one before with Lewis Ferguson so there’s experience of that, and if it goes to that we’ll be well prepared.”

Connor Barron is pictured as the Rangers squad returns to training at the Rangers Training Centre. Image: SNS

Burrows on want-away Duk’s future

Barron could be joined in exiting Pittodrie this summer by striker Duk.

Cape Verde international Duk recently urged Aberdeen to sell him this summer or risk lose him for free.

Duk is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025 and would be free to sign a pre-contract from January 1.

Burrrows confirmed there have been no offers for the attacker and said selling players like Duk is part of the club’s trading model.

But he will only exit Pittodrie this summer if the price is right.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

He said: “Aberdeen operates a player trading model and our fans are well versed in that.

“The way it works is you bring players in, play them and then move them on.

“Everyone understands it, we have sold a lot of players over the years and Duk will be no different.

“He’s in the final year of his deal, as far as we are concerned he’s an Aberdeen player and will be here for pre-season.

“We are willing to see the player trading model through to its conclusion, but it has to be at the right value for the football club.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS

Benfica fee clause in Duk transfer

Duk’s former club Benfica  are understood to be due 50% of any fee  if he is to be sold.

Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen alongside CEO Alan Burrows at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen alongside CEO Alan Burrows at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “I’d normally be hesitant to talk about individual contracts but this has been discussed so publicly.

“There are considerations in the contract, it’s not that complicated because all deals have it to some extent.

“But in this one it’s the value attached to it.

“As it stands, we’ve not had any offers for Duk in this window and he’s due back here soon.”

 

 

Conversation