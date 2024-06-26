League’s leading goalscorer Bayley Hutchison heads Aberdeen FC Women’s exodus

Aberdeen FC Women’s preparations for the new campaign have suffered a blow after Bayley Hutchison, the SWPL’s leading scorer last season, and four-time player’s player of the year Eilidh Shore quit the club.

Defender Jessica Broadrick has also rejected a contract extension with the three players heading up a list of seven players departing the club.

Hutchison has opted to pursue an opportunity to play full-time at another club while Shore and Broadrick have both opted to move on.

All three have been virtual ever-presents for the club since its formation in 2019 and played key roles in the club winning back-to-back promotion from the SWFL Division 1 North to the SWPL.

Prolific striker Hutchison has been the team’s main threat, scoring a remarkable 118 in 141 appearances and has also played for her country at youth level.

Shore, one of the first group of five players to sign semi-professional terms in 2022, scored 47 goals in 145 appearances for the Dons and was recently capped by Scotland at under-23 level.

Broadrick who moved from AFC Ladies’ under-19s National Performance League team in 2019, is a Scottish youth international and scored eight goals in 124 games.

Also departing the club are Emma Lawson, who is moving to Edinburgh to continue her studies, captain Nadine Hanssen, partner of former Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos, Adele Lindbaek and Keeley Banfield.

Talks are continuing with three other players – Francesca Ogilvie, Lois Edwards and Jen Currie – who have been offered new deals by the club.

The Dons are also continuing their search for a new manager following Clint Lancaster’s decision to step down at the end of the season to return to England to be nearer his family.

The fixtures for the new SWPL season will be announced at 3pm on Thursday.