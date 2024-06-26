League’s leading goalscorer Bayley Hutchison heads Aberdeen FC Women’s exodus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
League’s leading goalscorer Bayley Hutchison heads Aberdeen FC Women’s exodus

Hutchison is one of SEVEN players who will leave the Dons.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen FC Women’s preparations for the new campaign have suffered a blow after Bayley Hutchison, the SWPL’s leading scorer last season, and four-time player’s player of the year Eilidh Shore quit the club.

Defender Jessica Broadrick has also rejected a contract extension with the three players heading up a list of seven players departing the club.

Hutchison has opted to pursue an opportunity to play full-time at another club while Shore and Broadrick have both opted to move on.

All three have been virtual ever-presents for the club since its formation in 2019 and played key roles in the club winning back-to-back promotion from the SWFL Division 1 North  to the SWPL.

Prolific striker Hutchison has been the team’s main threat, scoring a remarkable 118 in 141 appearances and has also played for her country at youth level.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Eilidh Shore has turned down a new contract offer from Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Shutterstock.

Shore, one of the first group of five players to sign semi-professional terms in 2022, scored 47 goals in 145 appearances for the Dons and was recently capped by Scotland at under-23 level.

Broadrick who moved from AFC Ladies’ under-19s National Performance League team in 2019, is a Scottish youth international and scored eight goals in 124 games.

Also departing the club are Emma Lawson, who is moving to Edinburgh to continue her studies, captain Nadine Hanssen, partner of former Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos, Adele Lindbaek and Keeley Banfield.

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick.
Jess Broadrick is leaving Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Shutterstock.

Talks are continuing with three other players – Francesca Ogilvie, Lois Edwards and Jen Currie – who have been offered new deals by the club.

The Dons are also continuing their search for a new manager following Clint Lancaster’s decision to step down at the end of the season to return to England to be nearer his family.

The fixtures for the new SWPL season will be announced at 3pm on Thursday.

