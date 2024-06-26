Aberdein Considine boss says action needed to help north-east housing ‘catastrophe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdein Considine boss says action needed to help north-east housing ‘catastrophe’

Adrian Sangster says there are simply not enough houses – either in the private rental sector or in build-to-rent.

By Kelly Wilson
Adrian Sangster says the Scottish Government need to act to stop the housing 'catastrophe' across the north-east. Image: Engage PR
Aberdein Considine private rents expert Adrian Sangster has called for urgent action to stop a north-east housing “catastrophe”.

Mr Sangster told The Press and Journal more flats and houses should be built to keep up with demand.

However, the leasing director believes legislation changes and uncertainty from the Scottish Government is leading to private landlords and developers pulling out of the north-east and beyond.

Barratt Homes recently threatened to abandon redevelopment of the former Cordyce school in Dyce – unless councillors endorsed a backup plan which could shift affordable homes into neighbouring Bucksburn.

It has now gained backing for a new contingency plan for its proposals after threatening to “walk away” because of financial pressures.

Aberdeen City Council received £4 million less than expected from the Scottish Government to fund housebuilding for housing associations.

A fresh deal gives it an extra 12 months to find funding to build the affordable homes for Grampian Housing Association.

Fears Aberdeen will miss out on new homes

For Mr Sangster, who has worked in the private rental sector for more than 30 years, it’s a common theme he’s seeing across the country.

He said: “Ultimately, these investors don’t have to build in Scotland – they could choose to instead build elsewhere in the UK.

The Cordyce housing plan and the burnt out shell of the former Cordyce School
“A current example of this is happening right now in Aberdeen, where Barratt Homes have indicated they will walk away from a project in Dyce unless Aberdeen Council supports a back-up plan.

“At the root of this appears to be the government’s decision to provide £4m less than expected to Aberdeen for funding house building for housing associations.

“This act by the government flies in the face of their recent remarks.”

Aberdein Considine rental demand

Mr Sangster revealed rental properties are in such short supply that Aberdein Considine can sometimes receive calls for 30 to 40 calls a day to view one property.

And private landlords are now turning to selling properties as they are “fed up” with constant legislation changes.

He added: “The underlying issue is that there are simply not enough houses – either in the private rental sector or in build-to-rent.

“We simply must build more houses and flats.

New housing currently under construction at Dunbeg, near Oban. Image: Sandy McCook

“Private landlords say to us that they’ve had almost a decade of legislation changes, and they are fed up with them so will just sell the property.

“Others say they can’t afford to keep them on because of rising mortgage rates, increasing maintenance costs and the expenditure required to comply with recent changes to the repairing standard.

“However, undoubtedly the people who are being affected most by this are the people who are looking for homes but are unable to do so due to the lack of available stock.

Many properties we put on the market are being let very quickly. In some cases we have 30-40 inquiries within a day of people wanting to view a property.

“At the end of the day, you can only let a property to one person – all the others are forced to keep looking.”

‘Housing catastrophe must be dealt with’

He believes government “barriers” are putting developers and landlords off investing in the north-east.

Mr Sangster, who has acted for thousands of landlords during his career, went on: “Everywhere developers or landlords turn, there seem to be barriers.

“Institutional landlords have indicated they want to build and invest in Scotland, but many appear to have put a pause on it all because they are uncertain of what the Scottish Government is going to introduce next in terms of policies and regulations.

“The only way they will spend their millions – and billions – is if they have assurances from the government that this is how the land lies, and this is how it will be in the long term. In short, they need stability.

“The Scottish Government needs to match its words with actions.

“Regardless of the general-election outcome, this is an issue that must remain at the forefront of Scottish politics. This housing catastrophe must be dealt with.”

The Scottish Government has been been approached for comment.

Barratt Homes refused to comment.

