Peter Ambrose absent from Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal

Aberdeen have had to leave striker Peter Ambrose behind from their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Visa issues have prevented the summer signing from joining his new team-mates in making the trip.

Instead the attacker has remained at Cormack Park where he will spend the week with coach Scott Anderson and the under-18 squad.

Despite being without Ambrose, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is determined to keep the forward involved.

He told RedTV: “Of course we want him here and the situation is what it is.

“They’ll do a good job with him back at Cormack Park and he will be fit and ready.

“I’m going to take some zoom calls with him as well to keep things going.”

Busy week ahead for squad in Portugal

The players who had an extended season on international duty have joined the squad in Portugal and the group already know what lies ahead this week.

Thelin said: “It’s going to be double sessions Monday and Tuesday, one long game session then off on Thursday as from Monday it has been every day.

“It is important to relax the mind as well as the body and we’ll have some togetherness on Thursday evening with a quiz or something.

“(Assistant) Christer (Persson) will do it really well and it will be quite funny.

“Then we keep going on Friday with a double session and let’s see if there is a game on Saturday or not.

“If not, we’ll play an internal game.”

Dons boss pleased by first week

Thelin saw his players in action at the weekend in a bounce game against Cove Rangers at Cormack Park, and he is pleased with the progress made in his first week.

He said: “It’s step-by-step. It’s not so easy as one week and then take a vacation. Of course we need more time, but we’re trying to build.

“Some parts are tactical, but also there is the spirit, how we will work as a pressing team and how we are going to run for each other.

“It’s important to build from the beginning and raise the standard every game.

“Games are always nice and it’s good to get a starting point. Now we take ideas from that game from the week before and add things to this. That’s the most important thing.

“It’s been an amazing start and a busy week. I’m really enjoying it.”