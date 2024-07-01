Peter Ambrose absent from Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Peter Ambrose absent from Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal

Visa issues have prevented the Nigerian striker from joining his team-mates at their camp.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen have had to leave striker Peter Ambrose behind from their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Visa issues have prevented the summer signing from joining his new team-mates in making the trip.

Instead the attacker has remained at Cormack Park where he will spend the week with coach Scott Anderson and the under-18 squad.

Despite being without Ambrose, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is determined to keep the forward involved.

He told RedTV: “Of course we want him here and the situation is what it is.

“They’ll do a good job with him back at Cormack Park and he will be fit and ready.

“I’m going to take some zoom calls with him as well to keep things going.”

Busy week ahead for squad in Portugal

The players who had an extended season on international duty have joined the squad in Portugal and the group already know what lies ahead this week.

Thelin said: “It’s going to be double sessions Monday and Tuesday, one long game session then off on Thursday as from Monday it has been every day.

“It is important to relax the mind as well as the body and we’ll have some togetherness on Thursday evening with a quiz or something.

“(Assistant) Christer (Persson) will do it really well and it will be quite funny.

“Then we keep going on Friday with a double session and let’s see if there is a game on Saturday or not.

“If not, we’ll play an internal game.”

Dons boss pleased by first week

Thelin saw his players in action at the weekend in a bounce game against Cove Rangers at Cormack Park, and he is pleased with the progress made in his first week.

He said: “It’s step-by-step. It’s not so easy as one week and then take a vacation. Of course we need more time, but we’re trying to build.

“Some parts are tactical, but also there is the spirit, how we will work as a pressing team and how we are going to run for each other.

“It’s important to build from the beginning and raise the standard every game.

“Games are always nice and it’s good to get a starting point. Now we take ideas from that game from the week before and add things to this. That’s the most important thing.

“It’s been an amazing start and a busy week. I’m really enjoying it.”

