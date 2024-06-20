New keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals role of legend Andy Considine in signing for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals role of legend Andy Considine in signing for Aberdeen

Mitov also reveals how manager Jimmy Thelin sold him on a transfer to Aberdeen with his vision for the club

By Sean Wallace
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

New Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov says discussions with boss Jimmy Thelin and club legend Andy Considine were key to signing on at Pittodrie.

The 27-year-old told his agent to get a deal pushed through immediately after talking with Thelin for the first time.

In the discussion the Aberdeen boss outlined his long-term plans for the club, and the Bulgarian international keeper.

And Mitov’s desire to join the Dons was further strengthened following  a chat with Aberdeen great Considine, his team-mate at St Johnstone last season.

Aberdeen signed Bulgarian international Mitov on a three-year contract from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six figure fee.

The Dons also have the option to extend that contract to a fourth year.

St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Mitov said: “I had two conversations with the manager and after the first one I rang my agent and said get it done.

“And ring me when it’s done.

“Every time I came here (Pittodrie) I absolutely loved it with the atmosphere the fans created.

“Aberdeen is a huge football club and an opportunity for me to improve my game and step up.

“I spoke with Andy Considine as we played together and he is a legend at the football club.

“Andy said there are amazing people around the club and it is a great one to be at.

“I had already made my mind up but Andy telling me all the nice stuff about the club made it even easier in the end.”

St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov (1) catches the ball in a league clash against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

The influence of legend Considine

A League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014 Considine, a product of the Pittodrie youth system, made 571 appearances for Aberdeen.

He left the Dons in summer 2022.

Considine, 37, is currently a free agent having left St Johnstone at the end of the season after his contract ran down.

Andy Considine has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Andy Considine has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Mitov said: “Andy is a leader and helped me improve my game so much.

“It was an absolute pleasure to share the pitch with Andy but also the changing room due to how he acted as a professional.

“I learned so much from Andy and you can tell why he has played at this level for so long.

“He knows how to look after himself and what to do on and off the pitch.

“Andy is a really good guy.”

Aberdeen defender, Andy Considine celebrates scoring the opener against BK Hacken. Image: Wullie Marr/ DCT Media

Inspired by talks with boss Thelin

Mitov is the third signing in the summer transfer window by former Elfsborg manager Thelin.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22, was secured on a three-year contract from Hungarian club Ujpest, with the option of a fourth year.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,

Mitov said: “I really like the ideas he (Thelin) has about how he wants to go forward with the football club and how he wants to play.

“How he wants to create a happy environment in the club and also connect with the fans.

“I think that is really important because when you have the fans behind you, then you are better.

“Everything he told me about how he wants to play and what he wants from me fits.

“As I feel like I’m that type of goalkeeper and can help the team going forward.

“There are already some really good footballers (at Aberdeen).

“I played against them and know how good they are.

“The manager will take a few more bodies in.

“And when everyone is here and the season starts we will hopefully show his ideas to the fans as quickly as possible.”

. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

‘The most important thing is for the team to feel safe with me’

Mitov had a year remaining on his St Johnstone contract but Aberdeen triggered a release clause to land the keeper for a six-figure fee.

The keeper spent six seasons at Cambridge United, where he made 165 appearances, before signing for St Johnstone last summer.

Although Saints struggled in the league Mitov was superb and was named the club’s   Player of the Year.

Mitov wants to quickly gain the trust of his new Aberdeen team-mates so they can feel “safe” with him in goal.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov makes a save from Lawrence Shankland of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “As a goalkeeper I’m the last line of defence.

“So it is really important to have communication skills and built relationships with the people in front of you as soon as possible.

“For me the most important thing is for the team to feel safe with me.

“I want them to know that if they make a mistake they have someone behind them that can make up for that.”

 

 

Conversation