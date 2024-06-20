New keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals role of legend Andy Considine in signing for Aberdeen

New Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov says discussions with boss Jimmy Thelin and club legend Andy Considine were key to signing on at Pittodrie.

The 27-year-old told his agent to get a deal pushed through immediately after talking with Thelin for the first time.

In the discussion the Aberdeen boss outlined his long-term plans for the club, and the Bulgarian international keeper.

And Mitov’s desire to join the Dons was further strengthened following a chat with Aberdeen great Considine, his team-mate at St Johnstone last season.

Aberdeen signed Bulgarian international Mitov on a three-year contract from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six figure fee.

The Dons also have the option to extend that contract to a fourth year.

Mitov said: “I had two conversations with the manager and after the first one I rang my agent and said get it done.

“And ring me when it’s done.

“Every time I came here (Pittodrie) I absolutely loved it with the atmosphere the fans created.

“Aberdeen is a huge football club and an opportunity for me to improve my game and step up.

“I spoke with Andy Considine as we played together and he is a legend at the football club.

“Andy said there are amazing people around the club and it is a great one to be at.

“I had already made my mind up but Andy telling me all the nice stuff about the club made it even easier in the end.”

The influence of legend Considine

A League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014 Considine, a product of the Pittodrie youth system, made 571 appearances for Aberdeen.

He left the Dons in summer 2022.

Considine, 37, is currently a free agent having left St Johnstone at the end of the season after his contract ran down.

Mitov said: “Andy is a leader and helped me improve my game so much.

“It was an absolute pleasure to share the pitch with Andy but also the changing room due to how he acted as a professional.

“I learned so much from Andy and you can tell why he has played at this level for so long.

“He knows how to look after himself and what to do on and off the pitch.

“Andy is a really good guy.”

Inspired by talks with boss Thelin

Mitov is the third signing in the summer transfer window by former Elfsborg manager Thelin.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22, was secured on a three-year contract from Hungarian club Ujpest, with the option of a fourth year.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Mitov said: “I really like the ideas he (Thelin) has about how he wants to go forward with the football club and how he wants to play.

“How he wants to create a happy environment in the club and also connect with the fans.

“I think that is really important because when you have the fans behind you, then you are better.

“Everything he told me about how he wants to play and what he wants from me fits.

“As I feel like I’m that type of goalkeeper and can help the team going forward.

“There are already some really good footballers (at Aberdeen).

“I played against them and know how good they are.

“The manager will take a few more bodies in.

“And when everyone is here and the season starts we will hopefully show his ideas to the fans as quickly as possible.”

‘The most important thing is for the team to feel safe with me’

Mitov had a year remaining on his St Johnstone contract but Aberdeen triggered a release clause to land the keeper for a six-figure fee.

The keeper spent six seasons at Cambridge United, where he made 165 appearances, before signing for St Johnstone last summer.

Although Saints struggled in the league Mitov was superb and was named the club’s Player of the Year.

Mitov wants to quickly gain the trust of his new Aberdeen team-mates so they can feel “safe” with him in goal.

He said: “As a goalkeeper I’m the last line of defence.

“So it is really important to have communication skills and built relationships with the people in front of you as soon as possible.

“For me the most important thing is for the team to feel safe with me.

“I want them to know that if they make a mistake they have someone behind them that can make up for that.”