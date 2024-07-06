Defender Nicky Devlin hails Graeme Shinnie for ‘driving standards’ during Aberdeen’s pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender Nicky Devlin hails Graeme Shinnie for ‘driving standards’ during Aberdeen’s pre-season

As well as revealing Shinnie's impressive fitness test results, Devlin also detailed new manager Jimmy Thelin's efforts to get to know his players in Portugal.

By Sean Wallace
Graeme Shinnie leads the way during Aberdeen's pre-season camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.
Graeme Shinnie leads the way during Aberdeen's pre-season camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists captain Graeme Shinnie has driven the standards since day one of the new managerial regime.

New boss Jimmy Thelin has been taking the Dons squad through a training camp in Portugal, his second week of pre-season with the team.

Devlin says the Swede laid down a number of “non negotiable” demands to  from his players.

And Shinnie has been leading the way by setting an “unbelievable example” to his team-mates – including the 32-year-old topping the fitness tests when returning for pre-season.

Devlin said: “I’m only 30, but I’m the third-oldest as we have a young group of players.

“There is the benefit of having someone like Shinnie.

“You come back in for pre-season testing and Shinnie is at the top of it.

“He showed straight away the standards that are expected.

“Shinnie sets an unbelievable example.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS.

“That’s where you have to be, that is the standards, as Shinnie has obviously been very successful at Aberdeen.

“He shows straight away the levels and you need people like that.

“With a young group like we have, Shinnie is the perfect example of where you have to get to if you want to be successful.”

Understanding what Thelin wants

The influence of skipper Shinnie is particularly important during a time of change at Aberdeen.

Swede Thelin was appointed new manager on a three-year deal and also took in his assistants from former club Elfsborg, Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

A new head of goalkeeping, Craig Hinchliffe, was also recently appointed.

Devlin says Thelin has already laid down demands to his players which must be delivered.

He said: “There is a lot different about the club this season, with a lot different backroom staff as well.

“The physios, sport science people and Pete (Leven) are the same – but apart from that it completely different with new coaches and goalie coach.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal with assistant Emir Bajrami, left. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

“Everyone comes in with different ideas and it is an exciting period.

“When change happens, everyone is intrigued to see how it will pan out and what the changes are going to be.

“The gaffer has outlined what he wants, and he will do it bit by bit and drip it into us.

“He has highlighted certain things that are non-negotiable and that we have to do.

“It has been good so far, really enjoyable.

“It is just about getting the gaffer’s ideas now and understanding what he wants.”

Continued influence of Peter Leven

Amid a period of flux, another constant has been Leven – who led the Dons to an unbeaten run as interim boss at the end of last season.

The 40-year-old was given the interim post following the exit of Neil Warnock and with the club facing the threat of a relegation play-off battle.

Leven, who is now assistant first-team coach to Thelin, led the Reds to safety to ensure the new permanent manager was taking over a Premiership club.

Devlin said: “Peter was brilliant for us at the end of last season.

“As there is so much change, it is good to have a familiar face that was there last season as well.

“We were in a hole when Peter came in and he did brilliant.”

Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS.

‘He wants to know about you as a person’

Aberdeen manager Thelin said he was aiming to use the time in the Algarve to get to know the players.

He wanted to do more than just assess them in football terms and whether they fit into his squad vision.

Thelin aims to get to know his players’ personalities – and had plans for one-to-one talks with every player in Portugal.

Devlin said: “I think he has spoken to most boys since he has came in.

“He is very down to earth and talks not just about football related stuff.

“He wants to know about you as a person as well and that always helps form relationships early on from knowing him.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin puts the team through their paces in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

“If you can get that relationship going early on, hopefully that will transfer on to the field.

“He has been brilliant so far.

“We have a good group here and players like Shinnie make everyone feel welcome straight away.

“That is a big thing for the manager – he is very big on team spirit and team cohesion.

“All the new boys have come in and been brilliant.”

