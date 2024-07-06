Defender Nicky Devlin hails Graeme Shinnie for ‘driving standards’ during Aberdeen’s pre-season

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists captain Graeme Shinnie has driven the standards since day one of the new managerial regime.

New boss Jimmy Thelin has been taking the Dons squad through a training camp in Portugal, his second week of pre-season with the team.

Devlin says the Swede laid down a number of “non negotiable” demands to from his players.

And Shinnie has been leading the way by setting an “unbelievable example” to his team-mates – including the 32-year-old topping the fitness tests when returning for pre-season.

Devlin said: “I’m only 30, but I’m the third-oldest as we have a young group of players.

“There is the benefit of having someone like Shinnie.

“You come back in for pre-season testing and Shinnie is at the top of it.

“He showed straight away the standards that are expected.

“Shinnie sets an unbelievable example.

“That’s where you have to be, that is the standards, as Shinnie has obviously been very successful at Aberdeen.

“He shows straight away the levels and you need people like that.

“With a young group like we have, Shinnie is the perfect example of where you have to get to if you want to be successful.”

Understanding what Thelin wants

The influence of skipper Shinnie is particularly important during a time of change at Aberdeen.

Swede Thelin was appointed new manager on a three-year deal and also took in his assistants from former club Elfsborg, Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

A new head of goalkeeping, Craig Hinchliffe, was also recently appointed.

Devlin says Thelin has already laid down demands to his players which must be delivered.

He said: “There is a lot different about the club this season, with a lot different backroom staff as well.

“The physios, sport science people and Pete (Leven) are the same – but apart from that it completely different with new coaches and goalie coach.

“Everyone comes in with different ideas and it is an exciting period.

“When change happens, everyone is intrigued to see how it will pan out and what the changes are going to be.

“The gaffer has outlined what he wants, and he will do it bit by bit and drip it into us.

“He has highlighted certain things that are non-negotiable and that we have to do.

“It has been good so far, really enjoyable.

“It is just about getting the gaffer’s ideas now and understanding what he wants.”

Continued influence of Peter Leven

Amid a period of flux, another constant has been Leven – who led the Dons to an unbeaten run as interim boss at the end of last season.

The 40-year-old was given the interim post following the exit of Neil Warnock and with the club facing the threat of a relegation play-off battle.

Leven, who is now assistant first-team coach to Thelin, led the Reds to safety to ensure the new permanent manager was taking over a Premiership club.

Devlin said: “Peter was brilliant for us at the end of last season.

“As there is so much change, it is good to have a familiar face that was there last season as well.

“We were in a hole when Peter came in and he did brilliant.”

‘He wants to know about you as a person’

Aberdeen manager Thelin said he was aiming to use the time in the Algarve to get to know the players.

He wanted to do more than just assess them in football terms and whether they fit into his squad vision.

Thelin aims to get to know his players’ personalities – and had plans for one-to-one talks with every player in Portugal.

Devlin said: “I think he has spoken to most boys since he has came in.

“He is very down to earth and talks not just about football related stuff.

“He wants to know about you as a person as well and that always helps form relationships early on from knowing him.

“If you can get that relationship going early on, hopefully that will transfer on to the field.

“He has been brilliant so far.

“We have a good group here and players like Shinnie make everyone feel welcome straight away.

“That is a big thing for the manager – he is very big on team spirit and team cohesion.

“All the new boys have come in and been brilliant.”