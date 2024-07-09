Aberdeen honour their wasp heritage with new black and gold away kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen honour their wasp heritage with new black and gold away kit

Dons women help launch the new away kit as sponsor Boskalis agrees new three-year extension of their support for the team

By Paul Third
Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Picture shows; Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Picture shows; Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen have paid homage to their original black and gold origins after unveiling their new away kit.

Women’s first team players Francesca Ogilvie and Maddie Finnie unveiled the kit at club sponsor Boskalis’ office in Westhill.

After wearing white and navy blue in their opening season in 1903 following the merger of Aberdeen, Victoria United and Orion, the Dons were originally nicknamed the Wasps after adopting a black and gold striped shirt for the 1904-05 season.

The strip was warn until just before the start of the Second World War in 1939 where the now famous red and white was adopted.

The announcement came as the club’s shirt sponsor Boskalis announced they are extending their sponsorship of the women’s team for a further three years.

John Lawrie Metals have also come on board as a sponsor with their logo appearing on the back of the shirts.

The new away kit is available to purchase now via

afc.co.uk/shop

or from the Pittodrie Club Shop from 9.30am on Wednesday.

Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie unveil the new Aberdeen FC away kit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

 

