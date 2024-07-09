Aberdeen honour their wasp heritage with new black and gold away kit

Aberdeen have paid homage to their original black and gold origins after unveiling their new away kit.

Women’s first team players Francesca Ogilvie and Maddie Finnie unveiled the kit at club sponsor Boskalis’ office in Westhill.

After wearing white and navy blue in their opening season in 1903 following the merger of Aberdeen, Victoria United and Orion, the Dons were originally nicknamed the Wasps after adopting a black and gold striped shirt for the 1904-05 season.

The strip was warn until just before the start of the Second World War in 1939 where the now famous red and white was adopted.

The announcement came as the club’s shirt sponsor Boskalis announced they are extending their sponsorship of the women’s team for a further three years.

John Lawrie Metals have also come on board as a sponsor with their logo appearing on the back of the shirts.

The new away kit is available to purchase now via

afc.co.uk/shop

or from the Pittodrie Club Shop from 9.30am on Wednesday.