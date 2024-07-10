Peterhead announce tonight’s Aberdeen at Balmoor is OFF – with game moved behind closed doors

Aberdeen’s friendly with Peterhead on Wednesday night has been called off due to the wet weather.

The Balmoor clash was set to be new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s public debut as boss, but, with safety concerns about the roads around the Blue Toon’s stadium, will now be played at an alternative venue behind closed doors.

League Two Peterhead wrote on social media: “Unfortunately our optimism from this morning was short-lived as we have now had to make the difficult decision to call this game OFF.

“Although the pitch has held up well, the surrounding roads are now flooding and therefore a safety hazard for fans.

“This is not something we thought we needed to be concerned about in July and apologise to all those who may have already set off for this match.

“We will be in contact with all those who have purchased tickets for this match with the refund procedure to follow.”

The Dons posted: “Due to the continued heavy rainfall this evening’s pre-season friendly at Balmoor has been postponed after Peterhead notified us of safety concerns at the stadium and the surrounding area.

“The match will now be played at an alternative venue behind closed doors.”

Aberdeen are set to kick-off their competitive season on Saturday with a Premier Sports Cup group stage visit to Queen of the South – which will now be the first chance Reds supporters have to watch Thelin’s team in action.

In addition to tonight’s now-closed-door meeting with Peterhead, the Premiership Dons took on League One Cove Rangers, also behind closed doors, at Cormack Park before last week’s pre-season training camp in the Algarve.

They were unable to secure friendly opposition during the trip to Portugal.