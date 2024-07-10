Aberdeen look to reunite boss Jimmy Thelin with midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen – report

Aberdeen have been linked to a move for boss Jimmy Thelin’s former Elfsborg midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Now at SK Brann, Nilsen, 32, played under recently-appointed Dons boss Thelin at Elfsborg between 2019 and 2021 – and both men are reportedly keen to be reunited at Pittodrie.

Before his spell under Thelin, the Norwegian played for sides including Brann in his homeland, as well as Horsens in Denmark.

After two years working with Thelin, he left Elfsborg for Belgium’s SK Beveren for a short spell, rejoining Brann later in 2021.

In 2023, Nilsen captain Brann to the Norwegian Cup – something previously achieved by ex-Dons winger Cato Guntveit.

Brann are reported to be reluctant to allow Nilsen to leave Bergen at present, due to upcoming Conference League games against the Netherlands’ Go Ahead Eagles.

Should Aberdeen land Nilsen, he would become their fourth signing of the summer, following the addition goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).