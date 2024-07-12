The lowdown on Caley Thistle’s most promising young players

Caley Thistle kick off their competitive season on Saturday – and the bulk of their squad are aged 20 or under.

Relegation from the Championship, allied with an on-going push for fresh investment, has led to a change of approach at first-team level.

Responding to pleas for more youngsters to be given their chance, the now League One club have pledged to do exactly that, with tight finances restricting their chances of adding experience at present.

A mixed bag of pre-season results are cast aside now for boss Duncan Ferguson and this Saturday they make the 480-mile round journey to Annan Athletic to face their League One rivals in the opening group tie of the Premier Sports Cup.

Former Scottish Cup-winning goalkeeper Ryan Esson doubled as ICT’s under-18s and keeper coach before parting way with the club this summer.

Esson guided the 18s to the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup two years ago and last year they were narrowly pipped for the Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Performance League title by St Johnstone.

Esson’s take on young Caley Jags…

Here, in an exclusive chat with the Press and Journal, Esson offers Caley Jags fans a detailed insight into what each of the young players, now firmly part of the first-team, will offer this season.

Szymon Rebilias, 16, goalkeeper: “Szymon trained with the 18s every single Monday for the last few years when I was there.

“He’s a young boy and he needs to improve, but he’s a good handler, who is confident with the ball at his feet. He’ll improve when he talks a bit more (on the pitch). He’ll relish the opportunity of any game-time this season, having had some this month.”

Jack Walker, centre-half, 18: “Jack is a really good old-school defender. He wants to head it, wants to pass it, wants to tackle. Jack also likes to be physical against the strikers. He sometimes goes too long, too early, but he’s been a captain at 18, so he’s not shy, he’s vocal. A great prospect, who is quick and fit. He’s well suited to playing in the gaffer’s three at the back system.”

Matthew Strachan, defender, 19: “Matthew is a real steady-Eddie – a minimum 7/10 every time, but also a warrior. He’s good on the ball and has a good left foot. He’s a left-back but can switch into left centre-half.

“He looks after himself and is a real professional. Matthew does everything he can to be the best he can be. Teams always need players like him. He’s got a great engine. Matthew has been my captain – not by being overly vocal, but by leading by example.”

Sam Nixon, defender, 18: “Sam is strong, but just needs to get a bit better in the air. He’s got good attributes and is another really steady performer.

“He can develop and really kick on further this season. Sam is strong and quick and has improved at seeing his passes and learning when and where he should play through the lines. He’s also improved his tactical awareness, defensively.”

Midfielders

Calum MacLeod, midfielder, 18: “Calum is a Rolls Royce of a player and has every attribute to be a really good midfielder. He just needs to put a bit more size on, but he will take the ball and pass it. He need to be just a wee bit more vocal.

“Good players must demand the ball, but tactically the way he sits in front of the back three or four, he’s a top player. I have high hopes for him.”

Calum Mackay, midfielder, 19: “Calum is technically very good. He can see and execute a pass. He can link play. You have to give him the licence to give the ball away. When you play in that position, you give the ball away just by trying to create something.

“He was my best player to get on the ball and Keith Bray would support him. He’s been under the radar – but he scored a couple of goals in pre-season. I’m glad because he’s got those goals in him. He can also score from free-kicks – watch out for that.”

Keith Bray, midfielder/forward, 18: “Keith, when he was with the 15s/16s stayed in Stornoway, so came down and only played on the Sunday. So when he came in full-time, it took him just three months to learn more about his position.

“In a season for the 18s, he scored 13 and set up 12 – 25 goals he was responsible for out of 64 goals that year. Keith has probably, in terms of positional play at this level, been coached for two or two-and-a-half years.

“His timing of runs into the box is one of the best I have seen. He can scramble the ball in his own favour. He’s a strong runner and a really fit player. I am sure when he scores, he will be off and running. He’s confident enough to say he can play at this level.”

Shae Keogh, midfielder, 17: “Shae, son of former Inverness player Liam, has real quality. He wants to make things happen and can be a little bit harsh on himself. He sets out to score every time and he did so against Brora on Tuesday.

“He’s two-footed, very positive. He can take the ball in, move it or link it up. Shae is strong and powerful and is a really positive kid. He can play numerous positions, as a 10, on the right or the left. He’s continuing to learn.”

Forwards

Robbie Thompson, midfielder/forward, 19: “Robbie, like Keith, is very good at linking the ball in. We beat Ross County 4-2 in a friendly last season and he was the best player by miles. He takes the ball in centre mid and makes things happen.

“He’s got no fear. He can take the play in tight areas. He’s a real quality player.”

Ben Corner, midfielder/forward, 17: “Ben’s the player I’ve probably seen the least of, but he’s very dynamic and direct.

“He’s aggressive, good in the air. He can play left or up through the middle and he’s got goals in him. He was injured when he was with me, but he might well turn out to be the star. He’s got pace and he can finish.”

Ethan Cairns, forward, 19: “Ethan has an unbelievable work-rate – sometimes he just needs to pick his times to go and press and run channels. However, he’s hungry to score goals. He’s been on loan at Banks o’ Dee, a strong, scoring team.

“His energy is unbelievable. The more he plays in a team with the likes of Billy Mckay coaching and helping him, the better he will get. He’s already scored for the first-team.”

Fans must get behind ICT youngsters

Esson hopes supporters can cast aside their feelings they have surrounding many off-field issues and channel their vocal energies on backing the youthful side this season.

He added: “I really urge the Inverness fans to get behind these boys. Please don’t moan at the players – they don’t need negative stuff around them at the minute.

“We want to help turn these boys into footballers and they need all the help they can get. They will go out and give their very best for the team – I’ve no doubt.”