Aberdeen send goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, 21, back out on loan

The move to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose is keeper Ritchie's fifth loan spell away from Aberdeen.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have announced youth academy graduate goalkeeper Tom Ritchie has been sent back out on loan – this time to League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose.

Ritchie has joined the Rosey Posey until the end of the season.

It is the latest temporary switch for Elgin native Ritchie, who has never made a competitive appearance for Aberdeen’s first team, is contracted to Pittodrie until next summer.

He has previously spent time nearly a full season on loan at Highland League Huntly, before a short stint at then-Championship Queen of the South at the start of the 2022/23 season before he moved to  then-League One Peterhead until January 2023.

Ritchie then spent the second half of last season back in the Highland League with Buckie Thistle, helping them claim the league title.

Tom Ritchie in Highland League action for loan club Buckie Thistle.
Tom Ritchie in Highland League action for loan club Buckie Thistle. Image: Brian Smith.

