Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie driven by League Cup semi-final red card nightmare

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is determined to secure Premier Sports Cup glory this season to obliterate his red card heartache.

MacKenzie was left distraught when he was dismissed in the League Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden last season.

The left-back 24, received a second yellow for a needless push on Lewis Miller in the 75th minute with the game tied at 0-0.

MacKenzie admits “I had no one to blame but myself” for the rush of blood to the head which left Aberdeen a man down at Hampden.

Against the odds, 10-man Aberdeen battled to a 1-0 win courtesy of a late Bojan Miovski goal to secure a final slot.

However, the pain continued for MacKenzie as he was suspended for the final, which the Dons lost 1-0 to Rangers.

The first steps in the bid to secure Premier Sports Cup silverware glory, and redemption, have begun in this term’s group stage for MacKenzie and his Reds team-mates.

Aberdeen face Lowland League East Kilbride away on Saturday.

MacKenzie said: “I missed the final as I got a stupid suspension.

“I have fire in my belly to get another chance to play in a final as I cost myself last year.

“The manner of it (red card) probably made it worse.

“But the boys went on to win the game so I didn’t feel as bad.

“If we had lost the game, I would have felt even worse.

“I just had to stomach not playing in a final and didn’t have anyone to blame but myself.

“Final day was difficult, but I had full faith that the boys would get it over the line.

“But on the day it just didn’t happen for us.

“After getting to the final last year, we want to go one better this season.”

Aberdeen not haunted by Darvel loss

Aberdeen will face an East Kilbride side who romped to the Lowland League title last season, finishing 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

For supporters, the fixture will bring back memories of the worst result in the club’s 121-year history – a 1-0 loss to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

MacKenzie was not involved in that humiliating defeat under former boss Jim Goodwin in January last year as he was injured.

The 24-year-old said: “We have won a lot of cup games since Darvel.

“That was a really disappointing day for the club and I don’t think anyone is surprised it is still being brought up.

“All we can do is beat East Kilbride.

“I was injured for the Darvel game and watched it from my house.”

Asked if the dark day in Darvel had been mentioned in the build-up to East Kilbride, MacKenzie said: “No. It is a completely different group.

“There are only a few players still here who played in that game and it is a different management team as well.

“That has not come into our thinking at all and we are just looking to win the game.

“If we don’t take these group games seriously, we won’t have a chance of getting to Hampden in the final.

“These games are massive, and are must-wins.”

Summer signings all impressing

Aberdeen manager Thelin has secured four new signings in the summer, with more to come before the window closes on August 30.

Starting debuts were handed to keeper Dimitar Mitov, defender Gavin Molloy and midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in the 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South.

Striker Peter Ambrose came off the bench in the second half in Dumfries for his debut.

All four signings have been secured on long-term permanent contracts.

MacKenzie says the new additions have quickly gelled into the team.

He said: “I have been impressed with all the new signings.

“They have all settled in really well.

“Having a strong team spirit is important to the manager and it is important to all the players as well.

“Obviously we are still in the transfer window, so players will come in and players will leave.

“I feel we have a good team spirit now and that will just grow and grow further as the games go on.”