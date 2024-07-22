Aberdeen fan view: A contrasting day for Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A contrasting day for Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen

Chris Crighton reflects on the Dons' 4-0 win at East Kilbride.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris, left, and Vicente Besuijen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

New managers bring fresh starts.

A fact which has been a major boon for peripheral members of Aberdeen’s squad: so frequently has there been one, they could generally bank on there being another opportunity to reset their status on the horizon, however far out of the picture they appear to be.

So it is for Vicente Besuijen and Shayden Morris. It is less than two and a half years since Besuijen was brought to Pittodrie, but the club is already on its sixth manager in that time; Morris, bought less than two years ago, is now playing for his fifth.

It is fair to note that both have thus far had a tendency to quickly fall from favour.

Besuijen’s fallouts with Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson were clearly more serious and intractable, but Morris has been similarly swift to disappear from view after finding a variety of early roles.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between East Kilbride and Aberdeen at K-Park Training Academy, on July 20, 2024, in East Kilbride, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris scores to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against East Kilbride. Image: SNS

The latter has perhaps finally set himself up to outlast the honeymoon thanks to his most impressive contribution in a red shirt.

It would have been easy for the winger to have been too shocked by the perfection of his first touch to make use of it, but by getting his head down and exploiting the situation he ensured he imprinted himself on both the scoresheet and Jimmy Thelin’s consciousness.

By contrast Besuijen, insofar as he sought to achieve anything, was likely playing to attract potential buyers. Pittodrie’s phones will be quiet today.

Despite, remarkably, still having two years of his Aberdeen contract left, it felt awkwardly as if too much water had flowed under the bridge for there to be a route to redemption here: the forward-looking spark of his first season was notably absent, an obvious chance to burst back into contention missed. There may not be many more.

