Aberdeen players ‘all fully on-board’ with boss Jimmy Thelin’s high press strategy, says Jack MacKenzie

Full-back Jack MacKenzie insists every Aberdeen player is “fully on-board” with new boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to be a high pressing team.

The 24-year-old left-back scored the opener and also pitched in with an assist in the 6-0 Premier Sport Cup win against Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen stormed into the last 16 by topping Group A with a 100% record as Thelin made it four wins from four as Dons manager.

The Swede has been working with the Dons squad for five weeks and MacKenzie says they are thriving in the new Thelin era.

MacKenzie said: “The manager wants us to be a high pressing team.

“The whole team is fully on-board with it.

“He wants his style of play to be attacking and on the front foot.

“It is going to take a bit of time for every player to understand their role but I think we are seeing progress already.”

“I am absolutely loving it, it has been brilliant so far.”

‘There is going to be a few teething problems’

Aberdeen were drawing 0-0 with Dumbarton before a six goal salvo after the break blew away the third tier club.

MacKenzie netted the opener soon after the restart with Ester Sokler bagging a brace and Peter Ambrose, James McGarry and Slobodan Rubezic also scoring.

Left-back MacKenzie said: “The manager is not long in the door and it is a new group.

“There is going to be a few teething problems.

“You could see that in the first half but in the second half we ironed them out and looked a proper team.

“People say it is a formality for the Premiership teams to win the group.

“But if you look at the other groups some didn’t qualify and lost games to other teams.

“We have qualified and had four competitive games already.”

Family missed first goal at Pittodrie

MacKenzie kick-started the goal spree early in the second half when he raced into the box and fired home.

The full-back also pitched in with an assist for Ester Sokler to make it 3-0.

It was Aberdeen youth academy graduate MacKenzie’s first senior goal at Pittodrie.

His previous two goals were scored away to Rangers and Livingston.

Scoring at Pittodrie was a long held ambition for MacKenzie, but his family missed it.

He said: “It is my first senior goal at Pittodrie.

“I have taken my time.

“My girlfriend was in the stand but the rest of my family were away.

“It is the first game they have missed so they will be raging with that.

“Even at the stage of the game we were at, we needed that goal to kickstart our performance.

“I just took a touch and passed it into the corner.

“From there, we took control of the game.

“Hopefully, I can add a few more goals this season.”

Work on sharpening attacking edge

MacKenzie revealed he has been working hard in training on improving how he can get into goal scoring positions and be more of a threat.

It is a continuation of the work he began with then interim boss Peter Leven on his attacking game last season.

MacKenzie said: “I have been working on things in training.

“It is getting used to being in these sorts of positions.

“Games like Dumbarton, we are going to have more of the ball.

“Having an impact going forward is important for the team.

“It was something I worked hard on last season.

“I have worked closely with Peter (Leven) on that.

“He has shown me a lot of clips in terms of the attacking side of the game.

“It is something I can build on. “