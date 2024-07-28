Aberdeen players ‘all fully on-board’ with boss Jimmy Thelin’s high press strategy, says Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen players ‘all fully on-board’ with boss Jimmy Thelin’s high press strategy, says Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen full-back achieved a dream of finally scoring at Pittodrie... but his family missed it as they are on holiday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenize scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS

Full-back Jack MacKenzie insists every Aberdeen player is “fully on-board” with new boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to be a high pressing team.

The 24-year-old left-back scored the opener and also pitched in with an assist in the 6-0 Premier Sport Cup win against Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen stormed into the last 16 by topping Group A with a 100% record as Thelin made it four wins from four as Dons manager.

The Swede has been working with the Dons squad for five weeks and MacKenzie says they are thriving in the new Thelin era.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie celebrates with Ester Sokler as he scores to make it 1-0 against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

MacKenzie said: “The manager wants us to be a high pressing team.

“The whole team is fully on-board with it.

“He wants his style of play to be attacking and on the front foot.

“It is going to take a bit of time for every player to understand their role but I think we are seeing progress already.”

“I am absolutely loving it, it has been brilliant so far.”

Jack MacKenzie during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

‘There is going to be a few teething problems’

Aberdeen were drawing 0-0 with Dumbarton before a six goal salvo after the break blew away the third tier club.

MacKenzie netted the opener soon after the restart with Ester Sokler bagging a brace and Peter Ambrose, James McGarry and Slobodan Rubezic also scoring.

Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

Left-back MacKenzie said: “The manager is not long in the door and it is a new group.

“There is going to be a few teething problems.

“You could see that in the first half but in the second half we ironed them out and looked a proper team.

“People say it is a formality for the Premiership teams to win the group.

“But if you look at the other groups some didn’t qualify and lost games to other teams.

“We have qualified and had four competitive games already.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

Family missed first goal at Pittodrie

MacKenzie kick-started the goal spree early in the second half when he raced into the box and fired home.

The full-back also pitched in with an assist for Ester Sokler to make it 3-0.

It was Aberdeen youth academy graduate MacKenzie’s first senior goal at Pittodrie.

His previous two goals were scored away to Rangers and Livingston.

Scoring at Pittodrie was a long held ambition for MacKenzie, but his family missed it.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Jack MacKenzie as he scores. Image: SNS

He said: “It is my first senior goal at Pittodrie.

“I have taken my time.

“My girlfriend was in the stand but the rest of my family were away.

“It is the first game they have missed so they will be raging with that.

“Even at the stage of the game we were at, we needed that goal to kickstart our performance.

“I just took a touch and passed it into the corner.

“From there, we took control of the game.

“Hopefully, I can add a few more goals this season.”

Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players clap the fans after the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image; Shutterstock

Work on sharpening attacking edge

MacKenzie revealed he has been working hard in training on improving how he can get into goal scoring positions and be more of a threat.

It is a continuation of the work he began with then interim boss Peter Leven on his attacking game last season.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock

MacKenzie said: “I have been working on things in training.

“It is getting used to being in these sorts of positions.

“Games like Dumbarton, we are going to have more of the ball.

“Having an impact going forward is important for the team.

“It was something I worked hard on last season.

“I have worked closely with Peter (Leven) on that.

“He has shown me a lot of clips in terms of the attacking side of the game.

“It is something I can build on. “

