Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen and Ross County discover last-16 opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen and Ross County discover last-16 opponents

The Dons were given a home draw after topping their group.

By Paul Third
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen will face Queen’s Park at Pittodrie following the draw for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side, who won their group thanks to a 6-0 win against Dumbarton on Saturday, will face Callum Davidson’s Championship outfit, who finished second behind Hibernian in their group.

Ross County will make the trip to Spartans in the last 16.

Don Cowie’s side, winners of Group H, face the surprise team in the competition in Spartans, who finished top of Group E.

The five clubs taking part in European football – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren – were seeded for the draw.

The other seeds were the three group winners with the best records. They were Aberdeen, Ross County and Dundee, who all secured qualification with a 12 point maximum from their four group games.

Holders Rangers will host St Johnstone will Celtic will face Hibernian at Celtic Park.

The ties will be played on the weekend of August 17 and 18.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Celtic v Hibernian

Dundee United v St Mirren

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Falkirk v Hearts

Dundee v Airdrie

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v St Johnstone

Spartans v Ross County

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Ester Sokler for two goal salvo in 6-0 defeat…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin talks three-year rebuild plan, Bojan Miovski, Pape Habib Gueye, and…
5
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov on reason for Slobodan Rubezic bond and Dons goalkeeper's role
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of 'Wherever we go, we are representing…
Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy
Jack MacKenzie at Aberdeen's Cormack Park ahead of the clash with East Kilbride..Image: SNS
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie confident his attacking game will improve further under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker
Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai

Conversation