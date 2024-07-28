Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen and Ross County discover last-16 opponents

Aberdeen will face Queen’s Park at Pittodrie following the draw for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side, who won their group thanks to a 6-0 win against Dumbarton on Saturday, will face Callum Davidson’s Championship outfit, who finished second behind Hibernian in their group.

Ross County will make the trip to Spartans in the last 16.

Don Cowie’s side, winners of Group H, face the surprise team in the competition in Spartans, who finished top of Group E.

The five clubs taking part in European football – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren – were seeded for the draw.

The other seeds were the three group winners with the best records. They were Aberdeen, Ross County and Dundee, who all secured qualification with a 12 point maximum from their four group games.

Holders Rangers will host St Johnstone will Celtic will face Hibernian at Celtic Park.

The ties will be played on the weekend of August 17 and 18.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Celtic v Hibernian

Dundee United v St Mirren

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Falkirk v Hearts

Dundee v Airdrie

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v St Johnstone

Spartans v Ross County