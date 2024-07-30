GALLERY: Were you among the fans to get a picture with Bojan Miovski, Jimmy Thelin or another Aberdeen hero at Pittodrie open training session?

The Red Army were given access to Aberdeen’s open training session on Tuesday, and had the chance to get their picture taken with the likes of manager Jimmy Thelin, striker Bojan Miovski and captain Graeme Shinnie.

The Dons’ open training session took place at Pittodrie at 11am this morning, and club staff said around 1,000 supporters – many of them youngsters – took the opportunity to meet their heroes.

We’ve published a selection of images, featuring fans with new Swedish boss Thelin and his Aberdeen first-team stars.

Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, among the supporters below?