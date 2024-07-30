Aberdeen ‘reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons’ £6.5m asking price’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ‘reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons’ £6.5m asking price’

According to a report, La Liga side Espanyol have had a first bid for last term's 26-goal Dons striker Miovski knocked back - because the Reds want £6.5m for the North Macedonia international.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have rejected an initial bid from Spanish outfit Espanyol for star striker Bojan Miovski, according to a report.

The Daily Mail report the La Liga club, based in Barcelona, have made the first move for last season’s 26-goal Dons striker, who is widely expected to depart Pittodrie this summer.

The report says Espanyol’s opening offer has been knocked back because it is “substantially” below Aberdeen’s valuation for the North Macedonia international. The Mail claim club chiefs want £6.5m for the forward.

Dons chief Dave Cormack recently told The Press and Journal they would only sell their main man if they get “absolutely the right price”.

Miovski, 25, played one half of football during the Premier Sports Cup group campaign under new Swedish Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin.

Despite being fit and in the squad for three of the four matches, Miovski’s only minutes came in the second half of the 2-1 comeback home victory over Championship Airdrieonians, where a classy display from the substitute helped the Dons score twice to turn the game around.

Miovski was at Pittodrie on Tuesday, as Thelin put his Reds squad through an open training session for fans, posing for pictures with several supporters. 

Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
Miovski is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2026, having been signed from Hungarian side MTK Budapest for just £535,000 in summer 2022.

However, with the Mail reporting Italian Serie A sides Genoa and Bologna have both also been speaking to the strikers representatives, it remains to be seen whether he will still be an Aberdeen player come Monday’s Premiership opener at St Johnstone.

If he is not, it seems certain the Dons will make a huge profit on their initial investment in the goal hero.

