Aberdeen ‘reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons’ £6.5m asking price’

Aberdeen have rejected an initial bid from Spanish outfit Espanyol for star striker Bojan Miovski, according to a report.

The Daily Mail report the La Liga club, based in Barcelona, have made the first move for last season’s 26-goal Dons striker, who is widely expected to depart Pittodrie this summer.

The report says Espanyol’s opening offer has been knocked back because it is “substantially” below Aberdeen’s valuation for the North Macedonia international. The Mail claim club chiefs want £6.5m for the forward.

Dons chief Dave Cormack recently told The Press and Journal they would only sell their main man if they get “absolutely the right price”.

Miovski, 25, played one half of football during the Premier Sports Cup group campaign under new Swedish Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin.

Despite being fit and in the squad for three of the four matches, Miovski’s only minutes came in the second half of the 2-1 comeback home victory over Championship Airdrieonians, where a classy display from the substitute helped the Dons score twice to turn the game around.

Miovski was at Pittodrie on Tuesday, as Thelin put his Reds squad through an open training session for fans, posing for pictures with several supporters.

Miovski is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2026, having been signed from Hungarian side MTK Budapest for just £535,000 in summer 2022.

However, with the Mail reporting Italian Serie A sides Genoa and Bologna have both also been speaking to the strikers representatives, it remains to be seen whether he will still be an Aberdeen player come Monday’s Premiership opener at St Johnstone.

If he is not, it seems certain the Dons will make a huge profit on their initial investment in the goal hero.