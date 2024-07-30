Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen

Clarkson thinks the lack of Continental competition can help Aberdeen this season, while he revealed boss Jimmy Thelin's team bond-building demands, which include the players stacking chairs after meetings.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on European football may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Dons.

The Red Army revelled in the chance to follow their side in Europe last season with trips to BK Hacken, Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and PAOK to cheer on their team.

But Europe came at a cost for the Dons as they finished in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

Clarkson is disappointed not to have European commitments this season, but believes having the full focus on domestic matters can be beneficial for the squad under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The midfielder said: “I do think it will help, although we would rather be back playing there again this season.

“We did play well and gave a good account of ourselves in the European games.

Leighton Clarkson at full-time after the Conference League group stage match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Aberdeen at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.

“The problem was we didn’t do so well in the Sunday games after that and we couldn’t put our finger on why.

“Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren will have that to deal with this season, so hopefully we get them as a good time on Sundays after their European games.

“It is hard to play Thursday-Sunday with all the travel that surrounds those matches.

“I’m actually gutted we are not in there, but it could benefit us throughout this new season.”

Clarkson believes Jimmy Thelin has pulled Aberdeen players closer – ‘We all have to stack the chairs up’

Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring  against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

The Thelin era is off to a promising start with the new manager leading his side to four wins out of four in the Premier Sports Cup.

With 15 goals scored and just one conceded, the Dons secured a home tie against Spartans in the last 16 with the minimum of fuss.

There is a renewed sense of optimism on the eve of the new Premiership campaign, which gets under way against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Perth on Monday.

Clarkson has always been fulsome in his praise for the team spirit within the Dons dressing room.

But the former Liverpool midfielder believes Thelin’s approach has made the bond among the players even stronger.

Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen, (left) congratulates his players on their win over Queen of the South in his first competitive game. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “The biggest thing that’s changed is maybe the team spirit since the manager came in.

“We’ve always had a decent changing room since I first came up here on loan a couple of years ago.

“But he’s really got things together with little things like we all have to stack the chairs up after meetings.

“Then we’ll all go out training, and instead of leaving the staff to do all the clearing up afterwards, we’ll collect the kit.

“Everything we do we do together, which has really opened my eyes a bit because you’re used to just walking away and leaving stuff to others.

“Everybody has to say ‘good morning’ to everyone and speak to the staff around the place and make it a family atmosphere.

“You need to be able to trust the manager in the same way that he needs to trust us on the pitch.”

High press approach suits the Dons

Leighton Clarkson has scored twice for the Dons so far this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin’s desire to foster a stronger team ethos is tied to his aim of having a high pressing side on the pitch.

Clarkson has benefitted from the approach after scoring two goals in the four League Cup group matches and the 22 year-old is enjoying the attacking intent being shown under the new manager.

When asked if he believed the high press would suit him and his team-mates, Clarkson said: “Yes I think so as we as a team want to be on the ball, scoring goals and winning games of football.

“We want to be solid at the back as well, and if we execute the game plans right, we can be both.

“His main structure is to go and win the ball back quickly making tackles, then score goals and be creative.”

Meanwhile, Canadian winger Junior Hoilett will not be returning to the Aberdeen.

The veteran, who impressed in a short-term deal last season, was offered a new deal by the Dons at the end of the campaign.

However, he suffered an injury while training with the Canadian national team which forced him to miss the Copa America in the summer.

Dons boss Thelin has opted to drop his interest in Hoilett and is pursuing other targets.

More from Aberdeen FC

Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons' £6.5m…
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Were you among the fans to get a picture with Bojan Miovski, Jimmy…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Jimmy Thelin’s delight at Shayden Morris' response after ‘empty tank’ display for Aberdeen against…
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to get impressive Jack MacKenzie tied to a new deal…
Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect start for new manager Jimmy Thelin
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Paul Third: New stories to be told as the 2024-25 Scottish league season gets…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players 'all fully on-board' with boss Jimmy Thelin's high press strategy, says Jack…
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen and Ross County discover last-16 opponents
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Ester Sokler for two goal salvo in 6-0 defeat…

Conversation