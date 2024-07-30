Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on European football may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Dons.

The Red Army revelled in the chance to follow their side in Europe last season with trips to BK Hacken, Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and PAOK to cheer on their team.

But Europe came at a cost for the Dons as they finished in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

Clarkson is disappointed not to have European commitments this season, but believes having the full focus on domestic matters can be beneficial for the squad under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The midfielder said: “I do think it will help, although we would rather be back playing there again this season.

“We did play well and gave a good account of ourselves in the European games.

“The problem was we didn’t do so well in the Sunday games after that and we couldn’t put our finger on why.

“Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren will have that to deal with this season, so hopefully we get them as a good time on Sundays after their European games.

“It is hard to play Thursday-Sunday with all the travel that surrounds those matches.

“I’m actually gutted we are not in there, but it could benefit us throughout this new season.”

Clarkson believes Jimmy Thelin has pulled Aberdeen players closer – ‘We all have to stack the chairs up’

The Thelin era is off to a promising start with the new manager leading his side to four wins out of four in the Premier Sports Cup.

With 15 goals scored and just one conceded, the Dons secured a home tie against Spartans in the last 16 with the minimum of fuss.

There is a renewed sense of optimism on the eve of the new Premiership campaign, which gets under way against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Perth on Monday.

Clarkson has always been fulsome in his praise for the team spirit within the Dons dressing room.

But the former Liverpool midfielder believes Thelin’s approach has made the bond among the players even stronger.

He said: “The biggest thing that’s changed is maybe the team spirit since the manager came in.

“We’ve always had a decent changing room since I first came up here on loan a couple of years ago.

“But he’s really got things together with little things like we all have to stack the chairs up after meetings.

“Then we’ll all go out training, and instead of leaving the staff to do all the clearing up afterwards, we’ll collect the kit.

“Everything we do we do together, which has really opened my eyes a bit because you’re used to just walking away and leaving stuff to others.

“Everybody has to say ‘good morning’ to everyone and speak to the staff around the place and make it a family atmosphere.

“You need to be able to trust the manager in the same way that he needs to trust us on the pitch.”

High press approach suits the Dons

Thelin’s desire to foster a stronger team ethos is tied to his aim of having a high pressing side on the pitch.

Clarkson has benefitted from the approach after scoring two goals in the four League Cup group matches and the 22 year-old is enjoying the attacking intent being shown under the new manager.

When asked if he believed the high press would suit him and his team-mates, Clarkson said: “Yes I think so as we as a team want to be on the ball, scoring goals and winning games of football.

“We want to be solid at the back as well, and if we execute the game plans right, we can be both.

“His main structure is to go and win the ball back quickly making tackles, then score goals and be creative.”

Meanwhile, Canadian winger Junior Hoilett will not be returning to the Aberdeen.

The veteran, who impressed in a short-term deal last season, was offered a new deal by the Dons at the end of the campaign.

However, he suffered an injury while training with the Canadian national team which forced him to miss the Copa America in the summer.

Dons boss Thelin has opted to drop his interest in Hoilett and is pursuing other targets.