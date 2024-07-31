Gothenburg Great John Hewitt’s optimism for Aberdeen’s league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi urges West Ham to sign Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gothenburg Great John Hewitt’s optimism for Aberdeen’s league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi urges West Ham to sign Bojan Miovski

Dons striker Miovski has been the subject of transfer interest from La Liga side Espanyol - and club legend Hewitt and Olympic medallist Akabusi have had their say.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

Gothenburg Great John Hewitt is optimistic for Aberdeen’s season ahead – with or without Bojan Miovski.

The former Dons striker was teeing up at Trump International Links in the celebrity pro-am ahead of this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Hewitt, who scored the winning goal when the Dons defeated Real Madrid in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983, has been encouraged by the way the Dons have started the campaign under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Reds topped their Premier Sports Cup group with four wins out of four to set up a last-16 home tie against Queen’s Park on August 17.

Thelin’s side will begin their Scottish Premiership campaign on Monday with a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone.

He said: “I am feeling optimistic.

“They have started reasonably well with their League Cup campaign.

“Hopefully that can continue into the league.

“Looking at the fixtures, realistically the first seven games are all winnable.

“Getting off to a good start can set the tone for the season.

“But you can’t look too far ahead.

“Hopefully they can get a win on Monday against St Johnstone and then build from there.”

Gothenburg Great John Hewitt. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Dons reportedly rejected a £3million bid for striker Bojan Miovski from La Liga side Espanyol and are believed to be looking for a fee around £6.5million for the North Macedonia international.

Miovski has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer window, including Bologna, Feyenoord and Southampton.

Hewitt said: “The club will have a figure in mind. If a club doesn’t meet that figure then I think Bojan will stay.

“Whatever happens, he has been a great servant to the club.”

Akabusi hopes Irons go for Bojan

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi was also playing in the celebrity pro-am at Trump International Links.

Akabusi, who won medals at the Olympics in 1984 and 1992, urged his beloved West Ham to snap up the Dons striker for a bargain price.

He said: “West Ham are certainly looking for a striker. If Aberdeen are looking for £6.5million or £7million, then I would be asking what’s wrong with him if he only costs that amount.

“I know £10million wouldn’t be a lot of money in English football. If he is half-decent West Ham better get on the blower – especially if half of Europe is after him! We definitely need a striker.

“We have a problem with Jhon Duran – Aston Villa want £40m for him and we have offered £35m. Miovski could be a massive bargain in comparison!”

Kriss Akabusi was entertaining the spectators at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Keeping it on the fairway

Akabusi, meanwhile, was enjoying being back in Aberdeenshire for the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am.

He added: “My golf has been up and down.

“Any time I am out on the golf course is better than a day in the office.

“I absolutely loved the course last year and couldn’t wait to get back.

“One of the members of public who walked round with us last year was an amazing ball-finder.

Kriss Akabusi teeing off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It is easy to miss the fairways here. I did that quite a bit as it is very easy to do around this course.

“But whenever I did that he managed to find my ball. So it was great news when I saw him before my round again this time.

“The closer I get to the green, the better I am.

“If I am sensible I keep the big stick in my bag more often than not.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen
2
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons' £6.5m…
3
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Were you among the fans to get a picture with Bojan Miovski, Jimmy…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Jimmy Thelin’s delight at Shayden Morris' response after ‘empty tank’ display for Aberdeen against…
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to get impressive Jack MacKenzie tied to a new deal…
Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect start for new manager Jimmy Thelin
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Paul Third: New stories to be told as the 2024-25 Scottish league season gets…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players 'all fully on-board' with boss Jimmy Thelin's high press strategy, says Jack…
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen and Ross County discover last-16 opponents

Conversation