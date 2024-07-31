Gothenburg Great John Hewitt’s optimism for Aberdeen’s league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi urges West Ham to sign Bojan Miovski

Gothenburg Great John Hewitt is optimistic for Aberdeen’s season ahead – with or without Bojan Miovski.

The former Dons striker was teeing up at Trump International Links in the celebrity pro-am ahead of this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Hewitt, who scored the winning goal when the Dons defeated Real Madrid in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983, has been encouraged by the way the Dons have started the campaign under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Reds topped their Premier Sports Cup group with four wins out of four to set up a last-16 home tie against Queen’s Park on August 17.

Thelin’s side will begin their Scottish Premiership campaign on Monday with a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone.

He said: “I am feeling optimistic.

“They have started reasonably well with their League Cup campaign.

“Hopefully that can continue into the league.

“Looking at the fixtures, realistically the first seven games are all winnable.

“Getting off to a good start can set the tone for the season.

“But you can’t look too far ahead.

“Hopefully they can get a win on Monday against St Johnstone and then build from there.”

The Dons reportedly rejected a £3million bid for striker Bojan Miovski from La Liga side Espanyol and are believed to be looking for a fee around £6.5million for the North Macedonia international.

Miovski has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer window, including Bologna, Feyenoord and Southampton.

Hewitt said: “The club will have a figure in mind. If a club doesn’t meet that figure then I think Bojan will stay.

“Whatever happens, he has been a great servant to the club.”

Akabusi hopes Irons go for Bojan

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi was also playing in the celebrity pro-am at Trump International Links.

Akabusi, who won medals at the Olympics in 1984 and 1992, urged his beloved West Ham to snap up the Dons striker for a bargain price.

He said: “West Ham are certainly looking for a striker. If Aberdeen are looking for £6.5million or £7million, then I would be asking what’s wrong with him if he only costs that amount.

“I know £10million wouldn’t be a lot of money in English football. If he is half-decent West Ham better get on the blower – especially if half of Europe is after him! We definitely need a striker.

“We have a problem with Jhon Duran – Aston Villa want £40m for him and we have offered £35m. Miovski could be a massive bargain in comparison!”

Keeping it on the fairway

Akabusi, meanwhile, was enjoying being back in Aberdeenshire for the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am.

He added: “My golf has been up and down.

“Any time I am out on the golf course is better than a day in the office.

“I absolutely loved the course last year and couldn’t wait to get back.

“One of the members of public who walked round with us last year was an amazing ball-finder.

“It is easy to miss the fairways here. I did that quite a bit as it is very easy to do around this course.

“But whenever I did that he managed to find my ball. So it was great news when I saw him before my round again this time.

“The closer I get to the green, the better I am.

“If I am sensible I keep the big stick in my bag more often than not.”