Date confirmed for re-opening of Elgin’s North Street

Closed to traffic for six years, Elgin’s North Street will finally reopen next week.

The street in the town centre was closed in 2018 to allow work on the corner building, which houses the Poundland store.

The area around the Poundland store was transformed into a building site, blocking traffic up and down North Street.

It was not originally supposed to take six years, however, Moray Council says there have been “well-documented challenges” in restoring the corner building.

Ben Wall, Poundland property director, said: “We know the extensive renovation and restoration has been challenging for our neighbours and we’d like to thank them for their patience as we’ve worked to restore this iconic Elgin building.”

In the meantime, Poundland set up a temporary base next to Elgin’s TK Maxx store.

Motorists who use North Street from now on should be aware of similar restrictions imposed before the closure.

Nearby Batchen Street and The Plainstones will remain pedestrian zones, while all traffic, such as taxis, good vehicles and cars, will be able to leave the High Street via North Street.

North Street will reopen to vehicles from Monday, August 5.

There is no definitive date for the Poundland reopening, however, the company bosses are hopeful for a summer opening, welcoming customers within the coming months.

Not only is there a new Poundland store in the historic building, but new flats have been created on the upper floors.

Chairman of council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, Marc Macrae, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their patience during the North Street closure, we’re well aware of the difficulties this caused in terms of increased traffic and parking on Batchen Street and The Plainstones.”