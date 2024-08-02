Cove Rangers sign two Aberdeen youngsters on loan ahead of League One season-opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Cove Rangers sign two Aberdeen youngsters on loan ahead of League One season-opener

The pair could be involved in Cove's opening league match against Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday. 

By Danny Law
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of Aberdeen youngsters Findlay Marshall and Adam Emslie ahead of the start of the League One season.

Central midfielder Marshall, 18, and winger Emslie, 19, could make their debuts in Cove’s opening league match against Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Findlay Marshall in action for Aberdeen against Banks o’ Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Marshall, who spent time the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City, told the Cove website: “I’m really looking forward to it, and just can’t wait to get going.

“I know the league having been at Edinburgh; that was a different experience, but a good one, and I think it will be a help being so close to Aberdeen with this loan.

“We will be training and playing with Cove, but also able to still be around Cormack Park, so it should work out well.

“From what the manager has said, my style of play fits in with how he wants to see the team, so now I’m just looking forward to meeting up with the other boys and getting started.”

Emslie, who was on loan at Formartine United last term, said: “I know it’s two steps up from the Highland League, but I think I’m ready and I’m hopeful it will all work out for me.

“It was a difficult league to play in, but a good experience, and it will definitely help me for this season at Cove.

“This is all about getting as much game time as I can and kicking-on from here.”

Hartley pleased to land Dons duo

Cove boss Paul Hartley is optimistic both players can make their mark this season.

He said: “Findlay had a really good loan period with Edinburgh, we saw a lot of him there and he has always impressed us.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder, but also further up the pitch, he’s technically very good, and he fits into the way we want to play.

“Adam is a good ball-carrier, has pace, can play off either side, is right-footed although he tends to come in off the left, and he will take us up the park.

“He had an impressive spell with Formartine last year, played a lot of games and scored plenty goals, and he can certainly enhance our team.

“I’m really looking forward to working with both of them.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton
2
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen
Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie.
Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen FC finish this season?
10
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna remaining patient in search for new club
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin's leaders at Aberdeen
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen
2