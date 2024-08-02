Cove Rangers sign two Aberdeen youngsters on loan ahead of League One season-opener

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of Aberdeen youngsters Findlay Marshall and Adam Emslie ahead of the start of the League One season.

Central midfielder Marshall, 18, and winger Emslie, 19, could make their debuts in Cove’s opening league match against Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Marshall, who spent time the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City, told the Cove website: “I’m really looking forward to it, and just can’t wait to get going.

“I know the league having been at Edinburgh; that was a different experience, but a good one, and I think it will be a help being so close to Aberdeen with this loan.

“We will be training and playing with Cove, but also able to still be around Cormack Park, so it should work out well.

“From what the manager has said, my style of play fits in with how he wants to see the team, so now I’m just looking forward to meeting up with the other boys and getting started.”

Emslie, who was on loan at Formartine United last term, said: “I know it’s two steps up from the Highland League, but I think I’m ready and I’m hopeful it will all work out for me.

“It was a difficult league to play in, but a good experience, and it will definitely help me for this season at Cove.

“This is all about getting as much game time as I can and kicking-on from here.”

Hartley pleased to land Dons duo

Cove boss Paul Hartley is optimistic both players can make their mark this season.

He said: “Findlay had a really good loan period with Edinburgh, we saw a lot of him there and he has always impressed us.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder, but also further up the pitch, he’s technically very good, and he fits into the way we want to play.

“Adam is a good ball-carrier, has pace, can play off either side, is right-footed although he tends to come in off the left, and he will take us up the park.

“He had an impressive spell with Formartine last year, played a lot of games and scored plenty goals, and he can certainly enhance our team.

“I’m really looking forward to working with both of them.”