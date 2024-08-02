If you go down to Keith today, you’ll be sure of a big meerkat surprise

A couple from Keith are brightening up their street with a very unique collection.

Ian and Irene Grant have been gradually adding to their display of meerkat ornaments for the past five years – and now have a total of 75 sitting in pride of place in their front garden.

Each has been gifted to or bought by the couple who have lived at the same property in the Moray town for the past four decades.

“I got the first one when I retired,” Ian shared. “I took up golf so I got the golfer meerkat as a present.

“Then we got the piper because I used to play the pipes.”

The meerkats lived indoors until the pandemic hit and the couple decided to set up a display of first responders.

“During Covid we noticed there were first responder meerkats available – a paramedic, doctor, nurse – so we got those and put them out in the garden,” the 69-year-old said.

“The collection really grew from there.”

Have you spotted the meerkats in Keith?

Ian and Irene have been gifted some of the meerkats by family and friends, while others have been bought online or at garden centres.

Two have even been sent by friends all the way from Australia.

“Some we’ll buy because they’re significant to our family,” said Irene. “One meerkat is a Highland dancer and I used to be a dancer when I was young.

“My grandson is an apprentice sparky so we’ve got one with electrician tools, and then Ian’s brother is a paramedic and our son is a policeman,

“And the gamer is for our grandchildren”.

The couple’s home is on the road which leads to the train station so the meerkats will catch the eye of many people walking past when they are taken out in the warmer months.

Ian has even built shelves to display them all so passersby can get a better view – including one young fan.

“A lot of kids, and adults as well, like them,” Ian said. “You don’t get the full effect until you’re up close, there is a lot of detail on some of them.

“If we see anyone we know, we’ll take them in to have a look at them all.”

“There’s a two-year-old who lives up the road from us,” Irene, 68, added. “He basically learnt to walk because he wanted to come down to see the meerkats.

“That was as far as he was able to walk so every day he’d toddle down with his mum.

“He’d get all excited when he saw all the meerkats.”