If you go down to Keith today, you’ll be sure of a big meerkat surprise

Ian and Irene Grant have been collecting sculptures for the past five years.

By Ellie Milne
Ian and Irene Grant
Ian and Irene Grant with just some of their collection... Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A couple from Keith are brightening up their street with a very unique collection.

Ian and Irene Grant have been gradually adding to their display of meerkat ornaments for the past five years – and now have a total of 75 sitting in pride of place in their front garden.

Each has been gifted to or bought by the couple who have lived at the same property in the Moray town for the past four decades.

“I got the first one when I retired,” Ian shared. “I took up golf so I got the golfer meerkat as a present.

Meerkat ornaments
Each of the meerkats has a different theme. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Then we got the piper because I used to play the pipes.”

The meerkats lived indoors until the pandemic hit and the couple decided to set up a display of first responders.

“During Covid we noticed there were first responder meerkats available – a paramedic, doctor, nurse – so we got those and put them out in the garden,” the 69-year-old said.

“The collection really grew from there.”

Meerkat ornaments on shelves
Ian has built shelves to display the impressive collection. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Have you spotted the meerkats in Keith?

Ian and Irene have been gifted some of the meerkats by family and friends, while others have been bought online or at garden centres.

Two have even been sent by friends all the way from Australia.

Irene and Ian Grant with their 75 meerkats
The couple with their full collection. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Some we’ll buy because they’re significant to our family,” said Irene. “One meerkat is a Highland dancer and I used to be a dancer when I was young.

“My grandson is an apprentice sparky so we’ve got one with electrician tools, and then Ian’s brother is a paramedic and our son is a policeman,

“And the gamer is for our grandchildren”.

Meerkat ornaments in Scottish dress
Irene and Ian were gifted the piper and Highland dancer based on their own hobbies. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The couple’s home is on the road which leads to the train station so the meerkats will catch the eye of many people walking past when they are taken out in the warmer months.

Ian has even built shelves to display them all so passersby can get a better view – including one young fan.

“A lot of kids, and adults as well, like them,” Ian said. “You don’t get the full effect until you’re up close, there is a lot of detail on some of them.

“If we see anyone we know, we’ll take them in to have a look at them all.”

Irene Grant with meerkat ornaments
Irene with some of the first responder meerkats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“There’s a two-year-old who lives up the road from us,” Irene, 68, added. “He basically learnt to walk because he wanted to come down to see the meerkats.

“That was as far as he was able to walk so every day he’d toddle down with his mum.

“He’d get all excited when he saw all the meerkats.”

