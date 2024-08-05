Dons boss Jimmy Thelin: Bojan Miovski is ready to fight for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin: Bojan Miovski is ready to fight for Aberdeen

Miovski's attitude and contribution impresses Aberdeen manager Thelin as they start league campaign with a 2-1 win at St Johnstone.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Manager Jimmy Thelin insists Bojan Miovski is ready to fight for the cause at Aberdeen after helping his side record a 2-1 win in their Premiership opener at St Johnstone.

The North Macedonian international, who was the subject of a £3million bid from Espanyol last week, made his first start of the season at McDiarmid Park.

Thelin was delighted with the attitude shown by his star striker – the subject of intense speculation all summer.

Bojan Miovski in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons boss said: “He has been sharp in training and really focused and there is a lot of positive energy in the pitch and the locker room.

“He showed he is here and wants to do well at Aberdeen. He has been fighting in training, giving it 100%, and you can see he is a really good player.

“Right now he is an Aberdeen player and we focus on that in training day by day.

“He has been ready all the time, but we have tried to prepare the whole team.

“Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose have done well, but I know what Bojan can do.”

Fighting spirit pleases Dons boss

Slobodan Rubezic celebrates at the full-time whistle. Image: SNS.

Goals in either half from Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath put the Dons 2-0 up at McDiarmid Park, but Gavin Molloy’s late own-goal set-up a frantic finale.

However, the Dons repelled the Saints attack to secure all three points from their league opener in Perth.

Thelin was delighted by the fighting spirit shown by his side to dig deep and win the game.

He said: “It was a tough game. We came out well in the first half and had a good structure in the team. We were strong in midfield and had some good combinations.

“St Johnstone finished the first half stronger, but how we defended and our transitions, with blocking shots and crosses was really good.

“It was not easy against the way St Johnstone play and you have to be sharp all the time, but that’s what I saw from my team.

“St Johnstone have their identity and you have to respect that and do your work before the game.

“When you get tired it is not easy, but all the players competed and found a way to win.”

Thelin enjoyed atmosphere on league debut

Thelin and his players celebrated their winning start at full-time and the Dons boss was delighted with the atmosphere generated by the Aberdeen support.

The Aberdeen manager revelled in his first experience of Premiership football, but despite leading his side to five wins in a row, he is not getting carried away.

He said: “I liked seeing so many supporters from Aberdeen and the atmosphere was really good. It was loud, intense and how we celebrated after the game was really nice.

“We are going to need the fans in the tough times. I like how they support us and believe in us and we will need them step by step all the way. We need everyone.

“It is only one league win and we have to go to the next game in the league.”

Saints boss fears defender’s season is over

St Johnstone's Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury at the start of the second half. Image: SNS.

While there was joy for the Aberdeen manager, his St Johnstone counterpart Craig Levein fears defender Sam McLelland’s season could be over after the defender suffered a suspected Achilles injury.

Levein said: “Sam has ruptured his Achilles by the looks of things. He’s not had much luck at all.

“He could be out for a lengthy period of time, so I feel for him. I know myself what it’s like with injuries, it can be quite a lonely place.

“The game is great until something like this happens.

“I brought Lewis Neilson in as another centre-back, but I didn’t expect to lose one, so we’ll have to see what we do now.”

Conversation