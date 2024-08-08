Former Don Steve Cowan says Jimmy Thelin has already made his mark at Aberdeen

Former Dons forward Steve Cowan believes Jimmy Thelin’s impact can already be seen at Aberdeen.

Cowan insists the new Dons boss’ identity is all over the team after watching the side up close as a co-commentator for RedTV in Monday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone.

Cowan said: “The counter-attacking play was brilliant. All credit to the manager for that.

“If you look at Dimitar Mitov, the amount of times he got the ball he raced out to release it early. His distribution throughout was really good.

“I mentioned in the commentary but every time the ball was delivered into the box I saw three or four Aberdeen players looking to get on the end of it.

“I didn’t see that last season at all and clearly that’s an approach the manager has asked the players to implement.

“Jamie McGrath was outstanding, particularly in terms of his positioning. He caused so many problems for the St Johnstone midfield and their right back.

“They didn’t know when to track him, when to pick him up and when to drop off.”

Dons attacking play stood out

Cowan, who spent six seasons with the Dons from 1979 to 1985, believes there is huge cause for optimism for Dons fans for the season ahead.

Aberdeen’s attacking play in particular was a highlight with the Dons mustering 21 attempts at goal while McGrath created six chances as well as contributing a goal of his own in the win.

He said: “The way they played, starting with two up front with Ester Sokler and Bojan Miovski, was great to see and they linked up really well.

“Miovski’s link-up play was really good. What he did was come short and provide the link for Graeme Shinnie, who has a sitting midfielder behind now, to get on the ball.

“I thought the performance at St Johnstone was very impressive by Aberdeen, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“On another day it could easily have been three or four by half-time given the chances Aberdeen created.”

‘Molloy was outstanding’

While Aberdeen’s attacking play caught the eye Cowan reserved praise for the defence, and summer signing Gavin Molloy in particular.

He said: “Molloy scored the own goal but he was the man of the match for me.

“He was outstanding defensively, like a rock, and a real threat attacking things in the opposition box as well.

“There were good performances all round but Molloy in particular was top drawer.

“I would have thought the St Johnstone players were giving a roasting by Craig Levein at half-time and they did improve but I felt their goal was fortuitous.”

Cowan hoping for more of the same against Saints

A first opening day league win on the road since 2015 represents a good start for Aberdeen and Cowan expects Thelin’s side will be confident of doubling their points tally in their first home match against St Mirren on Sunday.

He said: “There will be bigger tests ahead. St Johnstone traditionally make life difficult for most teams and we have struggled there over the years.

“So when I say it could have been 4-0 at half-time I really do mean that.

“I’m expecting a victory on Sunday. I know St Mirren beat Hibs but it was a poor Hibs team.

“St Mirren are doing okay but the way Aberdeen played on Monday, the confidence they’ll have from scoring two great goals, and having so many shots on goal and so many corners, I don’t think Aberdeen will be looking and fearing St Mirren too much.

“They will be looking at reaching the level they did on Monday and if they do I’m confident they can take the three points.”