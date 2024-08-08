Former Don Steve Cowan says Jimmy Thelin has already made his mark at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Don Steve Cowan says Jimmy Thelin has already made his mark at Aberdeen

Cowan insists attacking, high energy style can be seen already under the new manager.

DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Former Dons forward Steve Cowan believes Jimmy Thelin’s impact can already be seen at Aberdeen.

Cowan insists the new Dons boss’ identity is all over the team after watching the side up close as a co-commentator for RedTV in Monday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone.

Cowan said: “The counter-attacking play was brilliant. All credit to the manager for that.

“If you look at Dimitar Mitov, the amount of times he got the ball he raced out to release it early. His distribution throughout was really good.

“I mentioned in the commentary but every time the ball was delivered into the box I saw three or four Aberdeen players looking to get on the end of it.

“I didn’t see that last season at all and clearly that’s an approach the manager has asked the players to implement.

“Jamie McGrath was outstanding, particularly in terms of his positioning. He caused so many problems for the St Johnstone midfield and their right back.

“They didn’t know when to track him, when to pick him up and when to drop off.”

Dons attacking play stood out

Cowan, who spent six seasons with the Dons from 1979 to 1985, believes there is huge cause for optimism for Dons fans for the season ahead.

Aberdeen’s attacking play in particular was a highlight with the Dons mustering 21 attempts at goal while McGrath created six chances as well as contributing a goal of his own in the win.

He said: “The way they played, starting with two up front with Ester Sokler and Bojan Miovski, was great to see and they linked up really well.

“Miovski’s link-up play was really good. What he did was come short and provide the link for Graeme Shinnie, who has a sitting midfielder behind now, to get on the ball.

“I thought the performance at St Johnstone was very impressive by Aberdeen, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“On another day it could easily have been three or four by half-time given the chances Aberdeen created.”

‘Molloy was outstanding’

While Aberdeen’s attacking play caught the eye Cowan reserved praise for the defence, and summer signing Gavin Molloy in particular.

He said: “Molloy scored the own goal but he was the man of the match for me.

“He was outstanding defensively, like a rock, and a real threat attacking things in the opposition box as well.

“There were good performances all round but Molloy in particular was top drawer.

“I would have thought the St Johnstone players were giving a roasting by Craig Levein at half-time and they did improve but I felt their goal was fortuitous.”

Cowan hoping for more of the same against Saints

A first opening day league win on the road since 2015 represents a good start for Aberdeen and Cowan expects Thelin’s side will be confident of doubling their points tally in their first home match against St Mirren on Sunday.

He said: “There will be bigger tests ahead. St Johnstone traditionally make life difficult for most teams and we have struggled there over the years.

“So when I say it could have been 4-0 at half-time I really do mean that.

“I’m expecting a victory on Sunday. I know St Mirren beat Hibs but it was a poor Hibs team.

“St Mirren are doing okay but the way Aberdeen played on Monday, the confidence they’ll have from scoring two great goals, and having so many shots on goal and so many corners, I don’t think Aberdeen will be looking and fearing St Mirren too much.

“They will be looking at reaching the level they did on Monday and if they do I’m confident they can take the three points.”

Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Winter/Shutterstock (13516298oi) Ante Palaversa of Troyes pulls the score back to 4-3 PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1, Football, Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 29 Oct 2022
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen (left) and Graeme Shinnie after beating Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine. Image: Shutterstock
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS.
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ester Sokler during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Conversation