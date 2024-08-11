Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival’s grand finale

MacMoray has developed a reputation for a family friendly line-up that spans the generations.

From the Vengaboys, B*Witched and Aqua, to Bob Geldof, Big Country and The Jacksons, the bill has spanned the decades.

With next year’s MacMoray currently due to be the last, organisers are putting together a grand finale line-up.

The Press and Journal asked the MacMoray crowd for their suggestions to compile the dream festival line-up.

Scottish favourites for Elgin festival

Vicki Campbell and children Abby and Rory were all eager to see big Scottish stars at the last MacMoray.

After Callum Beattie drew crowds on Saturday, the family believe local talent could be a big pull.

Vicki said: “I think Amy McDonald would be really good.

“She knows how to entertain and get everyone singing.”

Abby added: “Paolo Nutini would be really good too. He did a show for just 500 people recently, so he’s not just doing big gigs.”

Despite being just nine years old, Rory wants to roll back the years for a Welsh favourite: “I’d like Stereophonics. Dakota is my favourite.”

DJ desire for MacMoray

India Georgeson thinks DJ duo The Chainsmokers fit the MacMoray checklist.

The brothers broke through in 2014 with their hit #Selfie, which was a hit in several countries.

They have since gone on to have commercial success across the globe and worked with huge stars, including Coldplay.

India said: “I think they’d go down well with this crowd.

“We’ve not been before but it’s been really great, except for when Dappy kept saying ‘Hello Aberdeen’ to the crowd.'”

Friend Ellie Renton added: “If it was an ultimate dream line-up then it would have to be Taylor Swift.

“It’s obviously not going to be possible but they had The Jacksons here, so I don’t know what is possible now.”

More retro favourites for MacMoray line-up

Libby and Ross Andrews were soaking up the atmosphere with seven-week-old daughter Cora, who was among the youngest in the crowd.

Libby was keen to see more bands from the 90s and early 2000s make the trip to Elgin for the MacMoray line-up.

She said: “If it was dream line-up then it would be Harry Styles, you have to go big.

“I think more people like DJ Sammy though who maybe aren’t as big as they used to be but they were really well known at the time.”

Favourites from previous MacMoray line-ups

Sandra Cameron attended the festival with her grandchildren and her friends.

She was eager to see favourites from previous MacMoray line-ups back in the town for the event’s finale.

She said: “I want The Boomtown Rats back. I saw them in 1978 and when they came back I got to meet Bob Geldof.

“If I had that chance when I was younger I would have been too shy to speak to him.

“For my grandchildren, I’d definitely have The Vengaboys back. They really love them.

“If it was someone new for MacMoray, I would love to see either Deacon Blue or Paul Heaton from The Housemartins and Beautiful South.

“Both of them have great songs that everybody knows.”

Well-known songs to keep the Elgin party going

Glenda Pride is eager to see firm Scottish favourites Garbage make the trip north to Elgin.

Meanwhile, husband Simon believes well-known songs are important to keep the crowd going through the day.

He said: “I think there’s room for a small stage dedicated to tribute bands with stuff like The Stone Roses, The Smiths and Oasis. Songs that everyone knows.

“I think you always need that bit of a mix. Stuff that older people really love and also stuff that draws the younger crowd in a bit.”

