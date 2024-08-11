Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival’s grand finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival’s grand finale

We asked the crowd who they think would be perfect for the Elgin festival.

By David Mackay
The Vamps with MacMoray crowd.
The Vamps were a hit with this year's MacMoray crowd. Image: Jasperimage

MacMoray has developed a reputation for a family friendly line-up that spans the generations.

From the Vengaboys, B*Witched and Aqua, to Bob Geldof, Big Country and The Jacksons, the bill has spanned the decades.

With next year’s MacMoray currently due to be the last, organisers are putting together a grand finale line-up.

The Press and Journal asked the MacMoray crowd for their suggestions to compile the dream festival line-up. 

Scottish favourites for Elgin festival

Vicki Campbell and children Abby and Rory were all eager to see big Scottish stars at the last MacMoray.

After Callum Beattie drew crowds on Saturday, the family believe local talent could be a big pull.

Vicki said: “I think Amy McDonald would be really good.

Fans in MacMoray crowd.
Vicki Campbell with children Rory and Abby. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“She knows how to entertain and get everyone singing.”

Abby added: “Paolo Nutini would be really good too. He did a show for just 500 people recently, so he’s not just doing big gigs.”

Despite being just nine years old, Rory wants to roll back the years for a Welsh favourite: “I’d like Stereophonics. Dakota is my favourite.”

DJ desire for MacMoray

India Georgeson thinks DJ duo The Chainsmokers fit the MacMoray checklist.

The brothers broke through in 2014 with their hit #Selfie, which was a hit in several countries.

They have since gone on to have commercial success across the globe and worked with huge stars, including Coldplay.

India said: “I think they’d go down well with this crowd.

Fans in MacMoray crowd.
Ellie Renton and India Georgeson. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“We’ve not been before but it’s been really great, except for when Dappy kept saying ‘Hello Aberdeen’ to the crowd.'”

Friend Ellie Renton added: “If it was an ultimate dream line-up then it would have to be Taylor Swift.

“It’s obviously not going to be possible but they had The Jacksons here, so I don’t know what is possible now.”

More retro favourites for MacMoray line-up

Libby and Ross Andrews were soaking up the atmosphere with seven-week-old daughter Cora, who was among the youngest in the crowd.

Libby was keen to see more bands from the 90s and early 2000s make the trip to Elgin for the MacMoray line-up.

Fans in MacMoray crowd.
Ross and Libby Andrews with Cora. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

She said: “If it was dream line-up then it would be Harry Styles, you have to go big.

“I think more people like DJ Sammy though who maybe aren’t as big as they used to be but they were really well known at the time.”

Favourites from previous MacMoray line-ups

Sandra Cameron attended the festival with her grandchildren and her friends.

She was eager to see favourites from previous MacMoray line-ups back in the town for the event’s finale.

She said: “I want The Boomtown Rats back. I saw them in 1978 and when they came back I got to meet Bob Geldof.

Fans in MacMoray crowd
Heather Penman and Sandra Cameron, pictured rear, with Olivia, Ayla and Ava, pictured front. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“If I had that chance when I was younger I would have been too shy to speak to him.

“For my grandchildren, I’d definitely have The Vengaboys back. They really love them.

“If it was someone new for MacMoray, I would love to see either Deacon Blue or  Paul Heaton from The Housemartins and Beautiful South.

“Both of them have great songs that everybody knows.”

Well-known songs to keep the Elgin party going

Glenda Pride is eager to see firm Scottish favourites Garbage make the trip north to Elgin.

Meanwhile, husband Simon believes well-known songs are important to keep the crowd going through the day.

Fans in MacMoray crowd
Glenda and Simon Pride. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

He said: “I think there’s room for a small stage dedicated to tribute bands with stuff like The Stone Roses, The Smiths and Oasis. Songs that everyone knows.

“I think you always need that bit of a mix. Stuff that older people really love and also stuff that draws the younger crowd in a bit.”

