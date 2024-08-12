Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen

Finnish winger excited to be returning to Pittodrie after facing Dons in the Conference League last season

By Paul Third
Top Keskinen has signed a four-year deal with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock


Topi Keskinen is relishing the chance to experience the amazing Pittodrie atmosphere on a regular basis after joining Aberdeen on a four-year deal.

The 21 year-old has completed his £850,000 move from Finnish club HJK Helsinki to become Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s sixth signing of the summer.

Keskinen played against the Dons at Pittodrie last season in the Conference League and is eager to sample the memorable atmosphere again.

He said: “It feels very good to be here. It feels really good to get everything sorted.

“I heard of their interest a couple of weeks ago and they started talking to the club, made an offer and I’m very happy to be here.

“From playing against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last season, I remember when we had matchday minus one, I said to my team mates at the time this is a real football stadium.

“The atmosphere was amazing. I remember it being super nice. It was a great stadium to play in.

“My first impressions of Aberdeen FC and the training ground are very good. Everything is very professional.

“Everything is done properly.”

Keskinen comes with a big pedigree

Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Topi Keskinen celebrates a goal for HJK. Image: Shutterstock.

Keskinen arrives at Pittodrie following a successful campaign with Finnish champions HJK.

His side won the Veikkausliiga title and the Liigacup while the winger was named the Veikkausliiga rookie of the year’ for 2023 and HJK supporters’ player of the year.

He had continued that form this year, scoring seven goals and contributing two assists in 23 appearances.

Keskinen is eager to continue his form with his new club in Scotland and is glad to have a compatriot for company in Finnish international Richard Jensen.

He told RedTV: “When I heard Aberdeen was interested I called him straight away and he told me about the city and the club.

“It’s nice to have him here as usually when a Finnish player moves abroad he is on his own.

“I would say that I am a really aggressive player, an attacking winger who likes one v one situations, and also running behind the lines.

“I am a player who always gives my all.

“Scoring goals is the best part of playing football.

“Hopefully I can chip in with some goals for Aberdeen, but I always like to create chances for my teammates, that is what I do.

“I am just looking forward to meeting all the fans at the stadium.

“Hopefully we will have some nice moments together and I will score some goals so we can celebrate together. That is what I want.”

Dons members made deal possible

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

The Dons say the signing has been made possible thanks to the money generated by the AberDNA initiative, which has reached a record number of members this year.

Manager Thelin is delighted to have Keskinen on board.

He said: “Topi is a really exciting young talent who we believe will add some real quality to our side here at Aberdeen.

“His arrival will strengthen our options in the forward areas and he has all the attributes to be a big success at this football club.

“His pace, creativity and also the fight and determination he shows will make him a major asset for the team.

“We believe this will be the perfect environment for Topi to continue his development and help him achieve international recognition.”

