Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen

Topi Keskinen is relishing the chance to experience the amazing Pittodrie atmosphere on a regular basis after joining Aberdeen on a four-year deal.

The 21 year-old has completed his £850,000 move from Finnish club HJK Helsinki to become Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s sixth signing of the summer.

Keskinen played against the Dons at Pittodrie last season in the Conference League and is eager to sample the memorable atmosphere again.

He said: “It feels very good to be here. It feels really good to get everything sorted.

“I heard of their interest a couple of weeks ago and they started talking to the club, made an offer and I’m very happy to be here.

“From playing against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last season, I remember when we had matchday minus one, I said to my team mates at the time this is a real football stadium.

“The atmosphere was amazing. I remember it being super nice. It was a great stadium to play in.

“My first impressions of Aberdeen FC and the training ground are very good. Everything is very professional.

“Everything is done properly.”

Keskinen comes with a big pedigree

Keskinen arrives at Pittodrie following a successful campaign with Finnish champions HJK.

His side won the Veikkausliiga title and the Liigacup while the winger was named the Veikkausliiga rookie of the year’ for 2023 and HJK supporters’ player of the year.

He had continued that form this year, scoring seven goals and contributing two assists in 23 appearances.

Keskinen is eager to continue his form with his new club in Scotland and is glad to have a compatriot for company in Finnish international Richard Jensen.

He told RedTV: “When I heard Aberdeen was interested I called him straight away and he told me about the city and the club.

“It’s nice to have him here as usually when a Finnish player moves abroad he is on his own.

“I would say that I am a really aggressive player, an attacking winger who likes one v one situations, and also running behind the lines.

“I am a player who always gives my all.

“Scoring goals is the best part of playing football.

“Hopefully I can chip in with some goals for Aberdeen, but I always like to create chances for my teammates, that is what I do.

“I am just looking forward to meeting all the fans at the stadium.

“Hopefully we will have some nice moments together and I will score some goals so we can celebrate together. That is what I want.”

Dons members made deal possible

The Dons say the signing has been made possible thanks to the money generated by the AberDNA initiative, which has reached a record number of members this year.

Manager Thelin is delighted to have Keskinen on board.

He said: “Topi is a really exciting young talent who we believe will add some real quality to our side here at Aberdeen.

“His arrival will strengthen our options in the forward areas and he has all the attributes to be a big success at this football club.

“His pace, creativity and also the fight and determination he shows will make him a major asset for the team.

“We believe this will be the perfect environment for Topi to continue his development and help him achieve international recognition.”