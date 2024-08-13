Report: Aberdeen set to trigger release clause for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Report: Aberdeen set to trigger release clause for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

The Dons are reportedly set to activate £500,000 valuation to fend off interest from English clubs in Perth Saints' attacker Sidibeh.

By Paul Third
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock (14628747bh) St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh in action during the William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone at Rugby Park Stadium, Kilmarnock, Scotland on Sunday 11th August 2024. Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, William Hill Premiership, Football, The BBSP, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, UK, 11 Aug 2024
Adama Sidibeh scored twice for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are reportedly ready to make a move for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.

Football Insider claims the Dons are ready to trigger Sidibeh’s £500,000 release clause before the weekend.

The Dons are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their forward line as striker Bojan Miovski nears a move to Spanish club Girona.

Sidibeh has also been attracting interest from England, with Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers both reportedly planning to send scouts to watch the Saints forward when his side face Rangers in the League Cup this weekend.

That has prompted the Dons to make their move early for the 26 year-old, who scored twice in his side’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh is a reported target of the Dons. Image: SNS

The attacker, who joined Craig Levein’s side from non-league outfit Rylands in January, has scored nine goals in 14 starts since moving to Scotland.

He scored five goals in eight matches last term to help Saints secure their Premiership status and his impressive start to the new campaign is attracting interest.

His form in Scotland led to him making his international debut for Gambia in the summer, and he marked his first appearance for his country with a goal in the 5-1 win over Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Willie Miller: Why Bojan Miovski will exit Aberdeen as an all-time striking great
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Ester Sokler should NOT try to be the second coming of Bojan…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris determined to show Aberdeen can thrive without Bojan Miovski
Topi Keskinen of HJK in action during the Conference League play-off against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (14146753al) Ibane Bowat of Scotland heads clear from Dominik Kocsis of Hungary; Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 Qualifier Football, Scotland U21s versus Hungary U21s. Scotland U21's v Hungary U21's, UEFA Euro Qualifiers, Football, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland, UK - 13 Oct 2023
Aberdeen 'agree' £500,000 fee for Fulham defender Ibane Bowat
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona 'revealed' as Aberdeen set to land record windfall
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: He's not a winger, he's not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes - and Aberdeen player trading success…
2
Bojan Miovski gets emotional as he says goodbye to the Aberdeen fans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin's praise for emotional Bojan Miovski
2
How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how…

Conversation