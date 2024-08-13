Report: Aberdeen set to trigger release clause for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

Aberdeen are reportedly ready to make a move for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.

Football Insider claims the Dons are ready to trigger Sidibeh’s £500,000 release clause before the weekend.

The Dons are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their forward line as striker Bojan Miovski nears a move to Spanish club Girona.

Sidibeh has also been attracting interest from England, with Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers both reportedly planning to send scouts to watch the Saints forward when his side face Rangers in the League Cup this weekend.

That has prompted the Dons to make their move early for the 26 year-old, who scored twice in his side’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The attacker, who joined Craig Levein’s side from non-league outfit Rylands in January, has scored nine goals in 14 starts since moving to Scotland.

He scored five goals in eight matches last term to help Saints secure their Premiership status and his impressive start to the new campaign is attracting interest.

His form in Scotland led to him making his international debut for Gambia in the summer, and he marked his first appearance for his country with a goal in the 5-1 win over Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier.