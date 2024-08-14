Balkan football expert lifts the lid on Aberdeen’s new midfield playmaker Ante Palaversa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balkan football expert lifts the lid on Aberdeen’s new midfield playmaker Ante Palaversa

Richard Wilson says deep-lying midfielder Palaversa's ability to play accurate long passes could help striker Ester Sokler thrive at Aberdeen.

By Paul Third
Ante Palaversa holding and Aberdeen FC shirt
New signing Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Balkan football expert Richard Wilson believes Aberdeen have landed a long-range pass-master eager to prove himself, and who could help striker Ester Sokler thrive, in midfielder Ante Palaversa.

The Croatian midfielder became the Dons’ fifth summer signing last week when he joined on a one-year deal from French club Troyes.

Aberdeen have an option to extend the deal for a further two years if Palaversa, who was a £6million signing for Manchester City in 2019, does well this season.

History of Yugoslav Football podcast host Wilson, who has served as a scout in the region, insists Aberdeen have done brilliantly to secure the 24 year-old.

Wilson said: “I watched him a lot when he was at Hajduk in 2019 and he was absolute quality there – you could easily see why Manchester City spent 7million euros on him.

“Maybe his defensive play has not come on as much as people thought it would have, but in terms of reading the play and his long range passing, there are not too many better options Aberdeen could have got.

“He is a deep-lying playmaker and I am surprised he was actually available in the first place.”

Palaversa offers something different and Ester Sokler will thrive with him

Aberdeen’s new arrival is known for his long-range passing and Wilson expects fellow new signing, winger Topi Keskinen and Dons striker Ester Sokler to flourish thanks to their new team-mate.

He also believes the presence of Sivert Heltne Nilsen in midfield will also give the former Troyes player the chance to play to his strengths under Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

Wilson said: “He’s something very different to the players at Aberdeen at the minute.

“He’ll free up Nilsen to do more of the dirty work, which is a real positive for both.

“But obviously it is going to be quite different without Bojan Miovski as the option to play up to in the final third.

“I watched Ester Sokler a lot prior to coming to Aberdeen and a lot of the play he favours is balls in behind and service from the wide areas.

“He thrives on service – and Palaversa will be part of that.

“When you watch the videotape of Palaversa, a lot of highlights are cross-field balls onto oppositive wings for wide players to run onto.

“Having those extra side options in the Finnish chap Topi Keskinen, who has just come in, will suit him as long as he is able to find the space in behind the midfield to read those balls.”

Troyes move was a mistake for Palaversa

Ante Palaversa in action
Ante Palaversa had a difficult time in France with Troyes. Image: Shutterstock.

The new Don’s two-year spell in Troyes was difficult, with the club suffering consecutive relegations to the third tier of French football and changing manager three times.

Troyes are owned by the City Group, the owners of Manchester City, who have an interest in 13 other clubs across the world.

Wilson believes Palaversa’s desire to get back playing regular football again has been pivotal in Aberdeen bringing the player to Scotland.

He said: “He played in La Liga for Getafe and last season at Troyes, which obviously hasn’t gone so well.

“But I don’t think you can look too much into Troyes in the last couple of seasons given everything that’s happened there.

“As we’ve seen with a lot of players part of the City Group, it’s difficult to get enough match time to develop,  and I think that’s why he has made this move – to get that match time at Aberdeen.

Wilson expects Palaversa to thrive in Scotland

Ante Palaversa during his loan spell at Kortrijk.
Ante Palaversa during his loan spell at Kortrijk. Image: Shutterstock.

Palaversa is working his way back to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury which kept him out for seven months last season.

But Wilson is confident the Croat will get back to 100% and believes the midfield playmaker will be a huge asset to the Dons.

He said: “I’m optimistic he will do well.

“Reaching his fitness, which we didn’t see last season, is his first challenge.

“I don’t think there will be a physical issue to be concerned about here as his ankle injury last season was the only time he has been sidelined for any significant period of time in his career.

“There’s no reason why this move will not work out for everyone involved.

“Assuming he is able to recover his form, there is no doubt he is of a standard which is potentially above the Scottish Premiership.”

