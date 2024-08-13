Lowdown on new Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen: ‘You don’t see players that fast in Finland – ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Lowdown on new Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen: ‘You don’t see players that fast in Finland – ever’

Expert Markus Kitunen has detailed £860,000 Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen's 'world-class speed' and role as HJK Helsinki's 'most important player'.

Topi Keskinen runs at Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Flying Finn Topi Keskinen will thrill Aberdeen fans with “world-class speed”, according to an HJK Helsinki expert.

On Monday, the Pittodrie club confirmed the statement signing of 21-year-old left winger Keskinen from the Finnish Veikkausliiga champions, landing him on a four-year deal for an eye-catching fee of £860,000 – the second-biggest transfer outlay in Dons history.

HJK fan Markus Kitunen is part of the Nappulakengät-podcast, and revealed Reds boss Jimmy Thelin has acquired an attacker whose pace has been lethal to opposition sides during his 18 months in Helsinki.

Markus said: “The clearest strength is his speed without the ball, which is world-class speed.

“You don’t see players who are that fast in Finland very often – if ever.

“The way he dribbles and his speed with the ball is very impressive, and the way he attacks one on one situations at top speed.

“He has a very clever way he can manoeuvre defenders when he’s running to make them make mistakes and then go past them.

“Usually he scores in those situations as well.

“Maybe one overlooked quality is his overall stamina, because he gives you 90 minutes of pure running, and does it in every game.”

‘Keskinen has been the player they look up to’

HJK’s season has not gone to plan so far.

They are fourth in their league after 19 games, and unexpectedly suffered a Champions League first qualifying round tie loss to Lithuania’s Panevezys.

However, Markus says wideman Keskinen – who plays on the left, but is right-footed – has been their shining light in Finland’s 2024 summer season.

He added: “For the team, it hasn’t gone as well as it should have – Keskinen has been the player they look up to and he has to shoulder too much of a burden in terms of HJK’s attacking play.

Aapo Halme (L) and Topi Keskinen (R) of HJK Helsinki and Federico Palacios (2R) of FK Panevezys in action during a Champions League first qualifying round match on July 16. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think he’s done well. He’s scored six goals, assisted a few.

“He could’ve scored more, but that’s just the way it goes.

“But he’s been playing a lot, so he’s in really good shape, and definitely HJK’s top player and most important player.”

If there is a weak point in Keskinen’s game, Markus thinks it is breaking through defences who are sitting deep, and said: “He’s scored more goals this season, but I think he can improve that as well.”

Keskinen worth more then £860k – as he chooses Scottish shop window

With a year left on his deal, Markus says it was expected HJK would choose to cash in on their star man in the current transfer window, something they have done to the tune of 1,000,000 euros.

The podcaster’s view on the deal is it is both good business relative to Finnish clubs’ transfer sales record, but, on the other hand, the fee might be low relative to Keskinen’s talent.

Markus said: “Usually you don’t get those types of fees for Finnish players when they transfer out of the Finnish league, so in that respect it’s a lot of money.

“I think HJK were trying to get as much as they could get.

“In my view, and in the overall view of people, I think it’s a little bit less than they could have got for him.

“But I don’t know what other teams have offered, and Aberdeen’s offer will have been at least as good as those.”

Given Aberdeen and HJK were Europa Conference League group opponents little under a year ago (drawing at both Pittodrie and the Bolt Arena) does Keskinen’s move to the Reds – after links to clubs in England and Italy – look like a sideways switch to Finnish fans?

HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Jack Milne in action. Image: SNS.

Markus said: “Maybe that was my first thought when I heard the news, because there were clubs from Italian Serie A who were interested in him, and, according to some stories, HJK had declined an offer from one of them.

“That may have been maybe too big a step.

“I don’t think it (Aberdeen) is a sideways step.

“The easy rationale is he’ll be in a better window going to Scotland.

“In terms of the football Keskinen plays, this might be a good move for him, because in the Scottish league the team’s play a more direct brand of football than in some other places, so that should suit him very well.

“He can use his strengths more.”

 

Conversation