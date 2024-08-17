Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists goal hero Topi Keskinen is already showing why the club paid £860,000 to sign him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists goal hero Topi Keskinen is already showing why the club paid £860,000 to sign him

Finnish winger came off the bench to score a dramatic injury time winner on his debut to fire Aberdeen into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Topi Keskinen is already showing why the club splashed out £860,000 to sign the Finnish winger.

Keskinen, 21, was secured from Finnish top flight HJK Helsinki on a four-year-deal.

The transfer fee paid for the Finnish under-21 international is the second most expensive in the Dons’ history.

Introduced off the bench for a Dons debut near the hour mark, Keskinen scored a superb injury time winner in the 1-0 victory against Queen’s Park in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup at Pittodrie.

The wing king’s cup heroics fired the Dons into the quarter-finals and extended Thelin’s 100% winning start to the campaign – and his Dons career.

Under Thelin the Dons have won a magnificent seven out of seven games in all competitions.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0. Image; SNS

Thelin said: “It was his first game and Topi hadn’t done so many sessions with the team yet.

“He showed why we brought him here – his running in behind and also his skills in dribbling and finding spaces between the lines.

“Topi had some really good runs in behind to stretch them and give more space to the other players.

“He is a good complement to the squad. It was a good impact and start for him.”

Keskinen is the second highest transfer fee paid by Aberdeen, just behind the club record £1m paid for Paul Bernard in 1995.

Thelin said: “I don’t think about the transfer fee, I think about the player.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen’s Park. Image; SNS

Thelin praises fans for their patience

Facing Queen’s Park was the Dons’ first game since striker Bojan Miovski transferred to Spanish La Liga side Girona.

It was a club record transfer fee that could bank the Pittodrie club up to £9m with achievable add-ons and sell-on clauses.

It is very early days but the hope will be Keskinen can follow that same player trading model that was so successful with Miovski.

Light up the first team for a couple of seasons before being sold for a significant profit.

Thelin said: “It was a difficult game as Queen’s Park had some opportunities.

“In the second half we tried to attack more from the sides and with crosses.

“That was our solution but still it was 0-0 but the team stayed calm and did not let frustration take over.

“We tried and tried to get that winning goal.

“I’m really happy with how they performed because it is easy to let frustration take over  but they didn’t.

“Also the fans didn’t get frustrated as they stayed with us and pushed us to the last minute.

“Which is why we get that extra energy to win these games.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Croatian midfielder an unused sub

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa was an unused substitute in his first appearance in a match-day squad.

Palaversa signed on a one year-deal from French club ES Troyes for an undisclosed fee.

Aberdeen have the option of two more years on the deal if Palaversa, who Manchester City paid £6m for in 2019, impresses.

Centre-back Jack Milne, 21, came in for his first start under new manager Thelin to replace suspended Slobodan Rubezic.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Queen's Park's Zak Rudden in action in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne and Queen’s Park’s Zak Rudden in action in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

Dons in deadlock during first-half

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the sixth minute when Nicky Devlin’s low five yard drive at the near post was blocked by keeper Calum Ferrie.

Queen’s Park went close in the 17th minute when Zak Rudden’s effort was goal-bound but Milne cleared in front of an open goal.

Aberdeen were denied the opener by a superb save to deny Pape Gueye’s header in the 37th minute.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in action against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock

Keskinen becomes immediate hero

At half-time Thelin replaced Gueye with Vicente Besuijen who went wide left, with Jamie McGrath moving inside behind Sokler.

Aberdeen pushed forward but Jack MacKenzie and Devlin all spurned decent chances by shooting wide from inside the box.

Keskinen was introduced in the 57th minute for Shayden Morris with the Finn welcomed with a standing ovation and raucous applause from fans.

He left the pitch at full-time to the same.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

With injury time looming  Keskinen stepped up to immediately install himself as a Dons hero with a superb debut winner.

A patient move that involved McGrath and Shinnie finished with Heltne Nilsen sliding a pass to Keskinen in the box.

The Finnish winger took a touch with his right, spun sharply and unleashed a superb 12 yard drive that bulleted into goal.

It was a superb goal that announced a major talent to Aberdeen fans and Scottish football.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match against Queen's Park.Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match against Queen’s Park.<br />Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Milne 6, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 6 (McGarry 78); Heltne Nilsen 6, Shinnie 6; Morris 5 (Keskinen 57), Gueye 4 (Besuijen 46), McGrath 6; Sokler 6 (Ambrose 78)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Palaversa, MacDonald, Bavidge

QUEEN’S PARK (3-5-2): Ferrie 6; Thomson 6 (McLeish 63), Ujdur 6 (Fieldson 63), Kerr 6 ; Longridge 6 (McGregor 65), Turner 6, Welsh 6, Murray 6, Scott 6 (MacKenzie 74); Thomas 6, Rudden 6

Subs not used; Wills, Hinds, Connolly, McDonnell, McGinlay

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 8,939

Man-of-the-match: Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Bojan Miovski transfer windfall plan
2
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Defender Gavin Molloy using FAI Cup final heartache to fuel Aberdeen silverware dream
Deveronvale striker Ben Hermiston, left. Image: Deveronvale.
Highland League: Australian striker - who is the grandson of Aberdeen legend - looks…
The Queen's Park players run off to celebrate following a penalty shoot-out win over Aberdeen in 2006. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: There's been League Cup pain against Queen's Park before - but Jimmy…
New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers cup tie availability update on new signings Topi Keskinen…
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Miovski exits as one of Aberdeen's greatest-ever signings - go smash it…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros
3
Aberdeen wingers Shayden Morris. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris: Last two years at Aberdeen have only made me stronger
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
WATCH: Bojan Miovski's top seven goals for Aberdeen before club record transfer to Girona

Conversation