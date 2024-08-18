Aberdeen discover Premier Sports Cup opponents

Aberdeen will face the Spartans in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side booked their place in the last eight of the tournament thanks to an injury-time winner from new signing Topi Keskinen on his debut for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Queen’s Park.

The Dons’ opponents, who play in League Two, secured their spot thanks to a shock 1-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

In the other quarter-final ties Motherwell, who beat Kilmarnock, host Dundee United, holders Rangers are at home to Dundee while Celtic will host Falkirk at Celtic Park.

The matches will be held on the weekend of September 21 and 22.