Aberdeen discover Premier Sports Cup opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen discover Premier Sports Cup opponents

Quarter-final draw has been made.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will face the Spartans in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side booked their place in the last eight of the tournament thanks to an injury-time winner from new signing Topi Keskinen on his debut for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Queen’s Park.

The Dons’ opponents, who play in League Two, secured their spot thanks to a shock 1-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

In the other quarter-final ties Motherwell, who beat Kilmarnock, host Dundee United, holders Rangers are at home to Dundee while Celtic will host Falkirk at Celtic Park.

The matches will be held on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists goal hero Topi Keskinen is already showing why the…
2
Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Bojan Miovski transfer windfall plan
2
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Defender Gavin Molloy using FAI Cup final heartache to fuel Aberdeen silverware dream
Deveronvale striker Ben Hermiston, left. Image: Deveronvale.
Highland League: Australian striker - who is the grandson of Aberdeen legend - looks…
The Queen's Park players run off to celebrate following a penalty shoot-out win over Aberdeen in 2006. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: There's been League Cup pain against Queen's Park before - but Jimmy…
New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers cup tie availability update on new signings Topi Keskinen…
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Miovski exits as one of Aberdeen's greatest-ever signings - go smash it…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros
3
Aberdeen wingers Shayden Morris. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris: Last two years at Aberdeen have only made me stronger
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters

Conversation