Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup

Holders Nairn County cruised into the second round of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a 4-1 win over a youthful Caley Thistle side at Station Park.

Callum MacLean headed the Wee County in an early lead and skipper Fraser Dingwall doubled the Highland League side’s cushion on 35 minutes.

Scott Lisle, recently snapped up from Formartine United, made it three and ex-Ross County youngster Matthew Wright added number four inside the hour mark.

Shae Keogh netted a consolation for ICT, but it was a sole crumb of comfort for the visitors.

This opening round encounter offered a chance for the hosts to bounce back from their 3-2 loss against Rothes on Friday when they saw a two-goal lead slip.

Inverness, consisting of mainly under-16s and 18s, were coached by former Rothes boss Ross Jack and under-18s coach and club captain and striker Billy Mckay.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson watched on from the sidelines.

Nairn boss Ross Tokely, an Inverness legend, has over the years helped develop many of the young players his team were up against as a Caley Thistle coach.

Nairn, who beat Inverness and Ross County on the way to lifting the North of Scotland Cup last year, were in front after just seven minutes.

Ali Gillies whipped a tempting corner and MacLean pounced to steer a superb header past on-loan Clachnacuddin keeper Martin MacKinnon to score.

ICT forward Ben Corner was sent through on goal by Cameron Ferguson on 26 minutes, but his drive was straight at goalkeeper Dylan Maclean.

Ten minutes before the break, it was 2-0 for Nairn as another Gillies corner was not cleared and Dingwall reacted to sweep a low shot past MacKinnon.

Ferguson almost pulled one back for ICT when he was picked out by Robbie Thompson, but it lacked the direction to outsmart Maclean.

Lisle ensured there was no way back for ICT on 55 minutes when he slammed a shot high past MacKinnon.

Inverness had barely recovered when Wright was quickest to react to add another with a clinical finish in the box.

Keogh got Caley Thistle on to the scoresheet when he showed determination to win the ball from a back pass before crashing the ball home.

The victors will play hosts to the winners of Wednesday’s Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle tie on Wednesday, September 4.

Staggies out after Brora late show

Brora Rangers staged a fine comeback to triumph 3-2 against a strong Ross County side in the North of Scotland Cup.

Steven Mackay’s men will host either Wick Academy or Invergordon in the next round on September 4.

County’s side included a number of experienced players, with Alex Samuel, Eamonn Brophy, Scott Allardice and Noah Chilvers among the starting line-up.

The side was skippered by defender Dylan Smith, who was fresh from being called up to the Scotland under-19 squad for a forthcoming friendly triple header in Spain.

Brora, who had summer signing Shane Sutherland among the substitutes for the first time following his return from long-term injury, threatened early on through skipper Jordan MacRae who could not hit the target after the ball broke to him at close-range.

The Cattachs were not to be denied on 11 minutes as they took the lead in stunning fashion. Craig MacKenzie’s corner was cleared only as far as Andy Macrae on the edge of the box, with the attacker letting fly with a thumping first-time volley which left Logan Ross with no chance.

The Staggies levelled within six minutes. A surging run down the right from Chilvers led to him feeding Samuel, with his ball across goal tucked home at the near post by Brophy.

Chances continued to come at both ends, with Macrae close to restoring Brora’s lead, while a pinpoint Chilvers cross was nodded wide by Samuel.

Brophy was inches away from adding to his tally on 29 minutes when he cut inside from the left before rifling an effort which came back off the post.

Brora carved out a chance on 55 minutes when the ball broke for Colin Williamson inside the box, but he could not keep his effort down.

County took full advantage within a minute, with Samuel latching on to a through ball before applying a delightful lofted finish over the onrushing Mackay.

The Cattachs were denied an instant response when substitute James Wallace was played in on goal, with Ross doing well to cut out his low strike across goal.

Brora restored parity on 67 minutes though, when former Staggie Tony Dingwall took aim from the edge of the box with an effort which nestled in Ross’ far corner.

Ross had to show sharp reactions to thwart Jordan MacRae moments later, as Brora pushed for a winner.

In the latter stages, Dingwall saw a strike well blocked by young Staggies substitute Oliver Lamont.

The Cattachs struck late to secure the victory in stoppage time, with Ryan McRitchie’s shot coming back off the post, but Jordan MacRae was primed to tap home the rebound.