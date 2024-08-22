EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge

Caley Thistle are understood to be closing in on a loan move for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge.

The League One club have scored just two goals in the opening three League One fixtures and are chasing their first league victory away to leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, whose dad Martin played for Inverness from 1998-2002, made five first-team substitute appearances for the Dons in 2023.

Last season, he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Kelty, scoring nine goals for the Central Park side.

Green light to secure two signings

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson has been given the green light by former chairman Alan Savage to sign one or two players, with the striking department the main area of concern.

Savage is back at the Caledonian Stadium as he oversees a financial overhaul, with around £3 million of debts wiped out thanks to shareholders loans being changed to share equity or written off this week.

Talks with potential Portuguese investors, who want to inject around £2.1m into ICT, could happen in a couple of months once Savage has all the financial details in order to advance such a move.

Discussions over transfer targets have been led by former Caley Jags manager Charlie Christie, who is the interim CEO.