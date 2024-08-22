EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge

League One Inverness are in the hunt for a striker - and the Dons forward is in the frame.

By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle are understood to be closing in on a loan move for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge.

The League One club have scored just two goals in the opening three League One fixtures and are chasing their first league victory away to leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, whose dad Martin played for Inverness from 1998-2002, made five first-team substitute appearances for the Dons in 2023.

Last season, he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Kelty, scoring nine goals for the Central Park side.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Green light to secure two signings

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson has been given the green light by former chairman Alan Savage to sign one or two players, with the striking department the main area of concern.

Savage is back at the Caledonian Stadium as he oversees a financial overhaul, with around £3 million of debts wiped out thanks to shareholders loans being changed to share equity or written off this week.

Talks with potential Portuguese investors, who want to inject around £2.1m into ICT, could happen in a couple of months once Savage has all the financial details in order to advance such a move.

Discussions over transfer targets have been led by former Caley Jags manager Charlie Christie, who is the interim CEO.

 

