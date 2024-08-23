Report: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen to join Danish club

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen looks set to move to Denmark.

The Finland international is close to completing a move to Vejle Boldklub, according to Danish sports publication Tipsbladet.

The 28-year-old joined the Dons from Polish side Gornik Zabrze in August 2023 on a three-year deal.

He has played 41 times for the Dons but has made only two substitute appearances this season.

Vejle are bottom of the 12-team Danish Superliga after losing all five of their opening league games.

According to Tipsbladet, Vejle have been long-term admirers of Jensen and are delighted to finally land the central defender amid interest from clubs in England.