Aberdeen FC Report: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen to join Danish club The 28-year-old joined the Dons from Gornik Zabrze in August 2023 on a three-year deal. By Danny Law August 23 2024, 4:29 pm August 23 2024, 4:29 pm Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS. Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen looks set to move to Denmark. The Finland international is close to completing a move to Vejle Boldklub, according to Danish sports publication Tipsbladet. The 28-year-old joined the Dons from Polish side Gornik Zabrze in August 2023 on a three-year deal. Aberdeen's Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS He has played 41 times for the Dons but has made only two substitute appearances this season. Vejle are bottom of the 12-team Danish Superliga after losing all five of their opening league games. According to Tipsbladet, Vejle have been long-term admirers of Jensen and are delighted to finally land the central defender amid interest from clubs in England.
