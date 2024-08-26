Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson is sweeping towards a year in charge of Caley Thistle – but that honeymoon period at the start of his tenure seems a lifetime away.

Even before their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the former Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United star was swimming against the tide as he sought to turn around poor form amid injury issues.

The ICT boss has taken a pay cut since dropping down to League One, with each passing story of chaos – from the potential plan of training at Kelty, exiting player fallouts, a continued lack of communication, and a trimmed down squad to under-20s level – putting them behind their rivals before a ball was kicked.

A disastrous financial mess was left for ex-chairman Alan Savage to pick up as he got enough key shareholders to switch their loans of more than £3 million into equity – or wipe those balances out completely.

Savage is going through the books, paying bills that should have been dealt with ages ago, and getting ICT into shape as a club worth selling, with a Portuguese wealth management group looking like the front-runners, aided by £2.1 million of funds to invest by all accounts.

Sir Alex’s call came in support of boss

The call from Sir Alex Ferguson to urge the club to stick with their manager really opened eyes – and Savage took note. Who wouldn’t do so?

Yet Saturday’s goalless draw at leaders Kelty still left Inverness winless and some fans are calling for Ferguson to go.

The lack of goals – just two in their first four league matches – is frustrating for everyone at the club right now.

When Ferguson emerged from the blue to replace Billy Dodds as the Inverness manager last September, there was intrigue and excitement aplenty. The team had one point from six league matches and scored just three goals.

Four wins and three draws represented a sharp upturn in form, which began with a fist-pumping big Dunc celebration with jubilant fans after a 3-2 win at Gayfield.

But then it was a term where every up was followed by a down as he couldn’t quite push the team away from the danger-zone.

Loan signings made in January such as Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Everton midfielder Sean McAllister were hampered by injuries.

The Caley Jags almost escaped the drop but lost their play-off final against Hamilton Accies.

Support for Ferguson to succeed

Ferguson last week claimed he might well have the youngest competitive team within English and Scottish football as he stressed he will support and guide them to the very best of his ability.

It has been challenging and he is the first to acknowledge the results matter most.

This young Inverness team are just four matches into the new League One season and the message is clear from consultant-owner Savage and interim CEO Charlie Christie.

This squad, despite its youthfulness, should be good enough to make a promotion push.

The signing of ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan should help, while 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge remains a key target.

It is widely acknowledged this is not a particularly strong division. There is no big-hitting club such as last year’s champions Falkirk to deal with.

Thankfully, with Savage and former ICT player and boss Christie by his side, Ferguson should have all the support he needs to get the best from his squad.