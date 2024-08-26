Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle

Inverness are getting it fixed off the park - now the under-pressure boss will aim to match that to rise up League One.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson is sweeping towards a year in charge of Caley Thistle – but that honeymoon period at the start of his tenure seems a lifetime away.

Even before their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the former Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United star was swimming against the tide as he sought to turn around poor form amid injury issues.

The ICT boss has taken a pay cut since dropping down to League One, with each passing story of chaos – from the potential plan of training at Kelty, exiting player fallouts, a continued lack of communication, and a trimmed down squad to under-20s level – putting them behind their rivals before a ball was kicked.

A disastrous financial mess was left for ex-chairman Alan Savage to pick up as he got enough key shareholders to switch their loans of more than £3 million into equity – or wipe those balances out completely.  

Savage is going through the books, paying bills that should have been dealt with ages ago, and getting ICT into shape as a club worth selling, with a Portuguese wealth management group looking like the front-runners, aided by £2.1 million of funds to invest by all accounts.

Former Caley Thistle player and manager and current interim CEO, Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sir Alex’s call came in support of boss

The call from Sir Alex Ferguson to urge the club to stick with their manager really opened eyes – and Savage took note. Who wouldn’t do so?

Yet Saturday’s goalless draw at leaders Kelty still left Inverness winless and some fans are calling for Ferguson to go.

The lack of goals – just two in their first four league matches – is frustrating for everyone at the club right now.

When Ferguson emerged from the blue to replace Billy Dodds as the Inverness manager last September, there was intrigue and excitement aplenty. The team had one point from six league matches and scored just three goals.

Four wins and three draws represented a sharp upturn in form, which began with a fist-pumping big Dunc celebration with jubilant fans after a 3-2 win at Gayfield.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates with his arms in the air
Duncan Ferguson savours the 3-2 win at Arbroath with the Inverness fans last year. Images: SNS

But then it was a term where every up was followed by a down as he couldn’t quite push the team away from the danger-zone.

Loan signings made in January such as Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Everton midfielder Sean McAllister were hampered by injuries.

The Caley Jags almost escaped the drop but lost their play-off final against Hamilton Accies.

Support for Ferguson to succeed

Ferguson last week claimed he might well have the youngest competitive team within English and Scottish football as he stressed he will support and guide them to the very best of his ability.

It has been challenging and he is the first to acknowledge the results matter most.

This young Inverness team are just four matches into the new League One season and the message is clear from consultant-owner Savage and interim CEO Charlie Christie.

This squad, despite its youthfulness, should be good enough to make a promotion push.

The signing of ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan should help, while 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge remains a key target.

It is widely acknowledged this is not a particularly strong division. There is no big-hitting club such as last year’s champions Falkirk to deal with.

Thankfully, with Savage and former ICT player and boss Christie by his side, Ferguson should have all the support he needs to get the best from his squad.

