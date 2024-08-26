Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet will back himself to smash Bojan Miovski’s goal tally, says old and new team-mate Nicky Devlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet will back himself to smash Bojan Miovski’s goal tally, says old and new team-mate Nicky Devlin

Scotland striker Nisbet has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Championship Millwall - and Devlin has played with the forward before.

By Sean Wallace
Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen applauds fans after his debut in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen applauds fans after his debut in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen loan striker Kevin Nisbet will be confident he can smash Bojan Miovski’s highest goal return for a season, says defender Nicky Devlin.

Scotland international Nisbet is on a season-long loan from English Championship club Millwall.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in England and Scotland to land Nisbet who moved to Milwall from Hibs in a £2million transfer last summer.

The 27-year-old made his Dons debut just 24 hours after completing the loan move when coming off the bench in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Full-back Devlin knows Nisbet well, having played alongside him at Ayr United – and insists the striker is full of self belief.

Devlin hailed the Scotland cap’s finishing as “second to none”.

And he reckons the loan star will back himself to beat Miovski’s 26-goal return from last season which led to a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

Devlin said: “Kevin is a confident lad and he will expect to score more goals than Bojan did last season.

“That is the way he is and drives himself.

Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen makes his debut. Image: Shutterstock.

“If he is able to do it then we will be in a good place.

“I played with Kev before as he came on loan to Ayr when he was a young boy.

“I think I was only 21 at the time. He was 17 or 18.

“Everyone in Scotland knows his finishing is second to none.

“Hopefully if we can create chances then Kev will score goals for us.

“He adds another dimension to the team.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet and Nicky Devlin defend a free kick in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet and Nicky Devlin defend a free-kick in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

‘As good as he was for the club, Bojan has now moved on’

Manager Jimmy Thelin secured Nisbet to bolster the attack following the transfer of Miovski for a club record fee.

North Macedonian international Miovski’s move to the Spanish top-flight could bank the Dons as much as £9 million with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Right-back Devlin is confident Aberdeen have the firepower to fill the goalscoring void left by Miovski’s exit.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

The 30-year-old said: “For us, as a club, it is not about trying to fill Bojan’s shoes.

“As good as he was for the club, Bojan has now moved on.

“We have three other options with Peter (Ambrose), Kevin and Ester (Sokler).

“It is now about them getting the goals between them.

“It is fine if they can score the goals Bojan got.”

The unselfish work of Ester Sokler

Slovenian striker Sokler was in the starting line-up ahead of Miovski for the majority of games this season before last season’s leading scorer moved to Spain.

That was because Thelin was already planning for Miovski’s expected summer exit.

Sokler, 25, has netted four times in the Premier Sports Cup, but has yet to score in the Premiership this season.

Devlin said: “We have options in that area and it shows the strength in depth the manager has brought in.

“Ester never got his goal on Sunday, but you can see the work he puts in.

“The work he puts in maybe allows others to score.

“He is very unselfish and it allows others to look good – maybe to his detriment.

“We’ve got him, Kevin and Peter has done really well since he came in.”

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SN.

Pape Gueye’s threat at set-pieces

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye, 24, has scored three goals in the last two Premiership matches.

Signed for £500,000 from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, the 24-year-old suffered a frustrating debut campaign at Pittodrie.

Gueye secured limited playing time and just one start last season before being sent on loan to Norwegian club Kristiansund BK on loan in February.

The attacker enjoyed a successful loan spell with four goals and three assists in 15 appearances.

Gueye returned to Pittodrie in July with new manager Thelin offering every player a clean slate and the opportunity to fight for a place in his future plans.

The brace from Gueye extended Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season with eight wins from eight games in all competitions.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock Image: Shutterstock

Devlin said: “Pape is maybe playing in a different position under the new manager to the one he was signed as.

“He is catching a lot of teams out, because they don’t know too much about him.

“Pape’s goals were really good.

“His second header was brilliant because his marker was close to him.

“It was almost like a wrestling match to see who got to the ball first.

“He is such a threat in those set-pieces for us.

“That’s two goals off corners and another from open play for Pape.

“It has been really good and, hopefully, he can keep that going.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on how Bojan Miovski's transfer to Spain's La Liga can help lure…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (L) and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shake hands at full time. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin matching Derek McInnes in more ways than one
2
Referee Matthew MacDermid shows a red card to Brad Lyons of Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons rightly sent off for lunging tackle against Aberdeen -…
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.
In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be 'goal machine' for Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his 2nd goal against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails two-goal hero Pape Gueye for grabbing his chance to…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his 2nd goal against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's perfect start to the season continues with 2-0 win against…
Scotland's Kevin Nisbet during a training session. Image: PA
New Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet hopes Dons move can lead to Scotland return
Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Kevin Nisbet says Aberdeen move was a 'no-brainer' after joining the Dons from Millwall…
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen's defence can rely…

Conversation