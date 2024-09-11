Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet aims to be Premiership’s top scorer this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet aims to be Premiership’s top scorer this season

Secured on a season long loan from Millwall, striker Nisbet netted a dramatic late goal in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet believes he can be the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 27-year-old reckons the attacking style of boss Jimmy Thelin will see him net a “barrowload” of goals during his Pittodrie loan spell.

Secured on a season long loan from Millwall, the striker is already off the mark having netted a dramatic late goal in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Now that he has that first goal Nisbet feels he “won’t stop” scoring for Aberdeen.

Nisbet scored 12 Scottish Premiership goals in the second half of the 2022-23 season for Hibs after returning from injury.

That red hot scoring form earned the Scotland international a £2million transfer to English Championship Millwall last summer.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Nisbet said: “Sitting on the bench against Kilmarnock (debut 2-0 win), I was thinking with some of the chances we created I could score a barrowload here.

“That is down to the way the manager wants us to play and to create chances.

“That was a big thing coming up here because I know I will get chances.

“I didn’t really get a lot down south as the football didn’t really suit the way I play.

“It is about me getting back, getting chances and scoring goals when I can.”

Asked if he could finish top scorer in the Premiership, Nisbet said: “I think so.”

 

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
‘I can go on and get two, three and won’t stop’

Capped 11 times by Scotland, the striker was also on the scoresheet just days after the dramatic winner against Ross County.

His superbly taken goal in Dingwall extended Aberdeen’s perfect start under Thelin to nine wins from nine games in all competitions this season.

Nisbet also came off the bench to score late on in Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers last Tuesday.

Kevin Nisbet scores against Ross County for Aberdeen FC.
Nisbet said: “Once you get that goal it starts you off.

“I feel I can go on and get two, three and won’t stop.

“It was good to get off the mark against Ross County.

“I will see where I am at Christmas and then I will set my targets from there.”

‘You need a bit of confidence as a striker and I have that in abundance’

Nisbet was drafted in to bolster the attack following the transfer of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

Miovski was sold for a club record fee that could see the Dons bank up to £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie, including 26 last term.

Full-back Nicky Devlin played with Nisbet at Ayr United and recently said he believed Nisbet would back himself to outscore Miovski.

Aberdeen FC's Kevin Nisbet celebrates with Graeme Shinnie in front of fans after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County
Nisbet said: “If you don’t think you can do that then you’re not really a striker, if I am being honest.

“It is all about scoring goals.

“You can be rubbish for 89 minutes and then score the winner and you are the best player on the park.

“I back myself to go and score goals, be the top goal-scorer and to break records.

“You need a bit of confidence as a striker and I have that in abundance.”

Nisbet hopes injury woes are over

Nisbet suffered a frustrating debut season at Millwall due to injury problems and changes in management.

He started just 18 games in that first season at The Den with a further 11 off the bench, scoring five times.

Nisbet is grateful to Millwall boss Neil Harris for sanctioning the loan move to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (centre) speaks to manager Jimmy Thelin as he prepares to come on to make his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Nisbet said: “I started last season well and then got a small injury.

“It was up and down and then I picked up the big injury, so it was a bit frustrating.

“I just need to stay injury free because I know if I do that I will play well and score goals.

“I had four managers (at Millwall) if you include the interim ones.

“It was totally different styles of play.

“Every time a gaffer came in I was always injured.

“It didn’t matter if it was a two week injury or a long one, I was always out.

“It’s hard to get a place in the team after that.

“I have the utmost respect for Neil Harris (Millwall manager).

“We had a conversation a few weeks ago that I had to go out and play games.

“He understood that and helped me pave the way.”

Conversation