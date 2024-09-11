Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet aims to be Premiership’s top scorer this season

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet believes he can be the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 27-year-old reckons the attacking style of boss Jimmy Thelin will see him net a “barrowload” of goals during his Pittodrie loan spell.

Secured on a season long loan from Millwall, the striker is already off the mark having netted a dramatic late goal in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Now that he has that first goal Nisbet feels he “won’t stop” scoring for Aberdeen.

Nisbet scored 12 Scottish Premiership goals in the second half of the 2022-23 season for Hibs after returning from injury.

That red hot scoring form earned the Scotland international a £2million transfer to English Championship Millwall last summer.

Nisbet said: “Sitting on the bench against Kilmarnock (debut 2-0 win), I was thinking with some of the chances we created I could score a barrowload here.

“That is down to the way the manager wants us to play and to create chances.

“That was a big thing coming up here because I know I will get chances.

“I didn’t really get a lot down south as the football didn’t really suit the way I play.

“It is about me getting back, getting chances and scoring goals when I can.”

Asked if he could finish top scorer in the Premiership, Nisbet said: “I think so.”

‘I can go on and get two, three and won’t stop’

Capped 11 times by Scotland, the striker was also on the scoresheet just days after the dramatic winner against Ross County.

His superbly taken goal in Dingwall extended Aberdeen’s perfect start under Thelin to nine wins from nine games in all competitions this season.

Nisbet also came off the bench to score late on in Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers last Tuesday.

Nisbet said: “Once you get that goal it starts you off.

“I feel I can go on and get two, three and won’t stop.

“It was good to get off the mark against Ross County.

“I will see where I am at Christmas and then I will set my targets from there.”

‘You need a bit of confidence as a striker and I have that in abundance’

Nisbet was drafted in to bolster the attack following the transfer of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

Miovski was sold for a club record fee that could see the Dons bank up to £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie, including 26 last term.

Full-back Nicky Devlin played with Nisbet at Ayr United and recently said he believed Nisbet would back himself to outscore Miovski.

Nisbet said: “If you don’t think you can do that then you’re not really a striker, if I am being honest.

“It is all about scoring goals.

“You can be rubbish for 89 minutes and then score the winner and you are the best player on the park.

“I back myself to go and score goals, be the top goal-scorer and to break records.

“You need a bit of confidence as a striker and I have that in abundance.”

Nisbet hopes injury woes are over

Nisbet suffered a frustrating debut season at Millwall due to injury problems and changes in management.

He started just 18 games in that first season at The Den with a further 11 off the bench, scoring five times.

Nisbet is grateful to Millwall boss Neil Harris for sanctioning the loan move to Aberdeen.

Nisbet said: “I started last season well and then got a small injury.

“It was up and down and then I picked up the big injury, so it was a bit frustrating.

“I just need to stay injury free because I know if I do that I will play well and score goals.

“I had four managers (at Millwall) if you include the interim ones.

“It was totally different styles of play.

“Every time a gaffer came in I was always injured.

“It didn’t matter if it was a two week injury or a long one, I was always out.

“It’s hard to get a place in the team after that.

“I have the utmost respect for Neil Harris (Millwall manager).

“We had a conversation a few weeks ago that I had to go out and play games.

“He understood that and helped me pave the way.”

