Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails in-form Pape Gueye for ‘amazing’ goal in 2-1 win against Motherwell

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has praised two goal hero Pape Gueye for netting a “high class goal of pure quality” in the 2-1 win against Motherwell.

Gueye netted a superb solo effort as the in-form Dons continued their perfect start to the season under Thelin.

Aberdeen have racked up 10 victories from 10 in all competitions as the winning juggernaut under the Swede continues.

It is the second longest winning run in the club’s 121 year history.

Only the 15 game winning streak in 1970 to 71 surpasses the relentless momentum of Thelin’s Reds.

Gueye, who was sent out on loan last season, is now the top scorer in the Premiership.

Thelin said: “Pape has had a good start, his first goal was high class – pure quality.

“It was an amazing goal, he started so far away from goal but showed great running and a very good finish.

“I like how he fought for the team and shared the responsibility.”

Last season Gueye was frozen out of the first team with only one start before being sent on loan to Kristiansund BK in Norway.

Manager Thelin has offered an environment for Gueye, 24, to resurrect his Aberdeen career.

With five goals in the last four Premiership games Gueye, who is growing in stature and confidence with each passing game, has grabbed it

Thelin said: “We don’t think about what has happened before, Pape came back in June when the loan ended.

“He was fit because he played in Norway so has played because he deserves to play.

“What happened before doesn’t matter to me, it’s about what players do now and in the future.”

Thelin staying humble despite wins

Aberdeen are second in the Premiership table, behind defending champions Celtic on goal difference.

It is heady times for Aberdeen and the club’s supporters with many of them chanting ‘we’re going to win the league’ at full-time.

Thelin is remaining grounded.

He said: “We have to stay humble.

“Today everyone can celebrate, but we have to focus on the right things because it’s a long season.

“We have just started and I’m always thinking game by game.

“The spirit we shared with the fans today, it’s good for everyone.

“There is a great connection between the players and the supporters.”

Impressive first start by Palaversa

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa made his first start for Aberdeen following his transfer from French club Troyes.

He came in for captain Graeme Shinnie who was ruled out by illness but will be fit to face Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa in 2019 so there is undoubted talent there.

Palaversa brought a balance of aggression and elegance to midfield for the Dons.

He was tenacious in the tackle and chased down second balls with absolute conviction.

Composed in possession Palaversa also has impressive game vision, movement and range of passes.

He had 61 accurate passes, with a 91% success rate, five crosses into the box and 12 final third entries.

Aberdeen signed the creative midfielder on an initial one year contract but have the option to extend that to three-years.

Early days but that option to extend already looks a solid piece of business by Aberdeen.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson returned after six weeks out due to a shoulder fracture and was introduced off the bench in the 69th minute.

The continued revival of Pape Gueye

Aberdeen went ahead courtesy of a superb solo goal from Pape Gueye in the 27th minute.

The attacker collected a pass from Jack MacKenzie near the half way line then exploded beyond Davor Zavkovski on the left flank.

Powering up the wing Gueye then stepped inside, drove at goal and alluded a Dan Casey challenge before curling a vicious 15 yard shot into goal.

In the 44th minute Nisbet shot high and over from 20 yards.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov produced a vital save on the hour mark to block substitute Tony Watt’s 12 yard header.

Aberdeen went 2-0 up in the 80th minute when Shayden Morris’ low cross found Nicky Devlin but the full-back’s shot was saved by keeper Aston Oxborough.

The ball fell to Gueye who clinically headed home at the back post from close range for his second of the game.

Motherwell hit back in the 88th minute when substitute Moses Ebiye fired home a left footed shot from six yards.

In the third minute of time added on Dimitar Mitvov produced a superb diving save to push a Liam Gordon header wide.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7; Palaversa 7 (Clarkson 69); Keskinen 8 (Morris 60), Gueye 8 (Ambrose 83), McGrath 7 (Besuijen 83); Nisbet 7 (Sokler 69)

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald.

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Oxborough 6; McGinn 4 (Vale 46), Gordon 6, Casey 6; O’Donnell 5 (Kaleta 59), Zdravkovski 6, Halliday 6 (Ebiye 75), Wilson 7; Miller 7, Maswanhise 6 (Tavares 59); Robinson 5 (Watt 59)

Subs not used: Hegyi, Seddson, Balmer, Sparrow.

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 17,155

Man-of-the-Match: Pape Gueye (Aberdeen)