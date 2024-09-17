Who is Aberdeen’s ‘best’ player? Dons fans’ views lay bare quality in Jimmy Thelin’s squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Aberdeen’s ‘best’ player? Dons fans’ views lay bare quality in Jimmy Thelin’s squad

Aberdeen supporters suggested 12 different players as the Dons' top man - though there were differences in how they understood the question...

Sivert Heltne Nilsen, left, and Jamie McGrath or Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Bojan Miovski was Aberdeen’s undisputed main man last season, but following his departure and a 10-game winning start under Jimmy Thelin, fans reckon at least 12 candidates could be labelled the Dons’ “best” player.

Following a friendly debate in the office on Monday afternoon, in the wake of the Reds’ 2-1 Pittodrie victory over Motherwell, I opened the conversation up to Aberdeen supporters on X, writing:

“Today’s fun office debate, and a question that was easy six months ago and is now much trickier (for the right reasons) – Who is now Aberdeen’s best player? Could make a case for about half the squad in my opinion, depending if you are only considering current form, best form etc.”

“Best” player is. of course, vague and means different things to different fans.

It could be taken as best individual form right now, best in terms of talent, career ceiling and sell-on value, or most indispensable player to Thelin’s team – or a mixture of these elements.

Dons supporters were happy to give their answers, with close to 100 responses by Tuesday morning.

Some named multiple players, due to not being able to split them, or different names for different criteria, while others just gave their one stand-out name.

The two clear frontrunners were defensive midfielder (and summer signing) Sivert Heltne Nilsen – with Hugh Little describing the Norwegian as the “radical change” in the playing squad this term, who is “allowing the defenders to defend calmly and the attackers to attack freely” – and Irish attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, with his three goals and three assists so far.

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet in action against Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.

On Nilsen, Grant Heath said: “Not the flashiest player, but his knack of being in the right place at the right time is incredible. Totally dictates what goes on in the midfield and simplified the game for everyone around him. Enabled Shinnie to get back to his best, too.”

On McGrath, analyst Chris Blyth added: “For all-round performance this season, my model suggests only Nicolas Kuhn and Alistair Johnston (Celtic) have out-performed Jamie McGrath on a per-90 basis.”

St Mirren’s Jaden Brown and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Next in the voting was creative middle-man Leighton Clarkson. He missed a few games with a shoulder fracture, but many supporters think he has the most talent (one described him as the “most technically-gifted”) of any player at Aberdeen.

After him was summer goalkeeping addition Dimitar Mitov, who has five clean sheets in nine competitive Reds outings, and who has “saved us from dropping multiple points already this season”.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie’s influence, current five-goal Premiership top-scorer Pape Gueye, rejuvenated winger Shayden Morris (with one goal and five assists so far) and centre-halves Gavin Molloy and Slobodan Rubezic were also named.

Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris running with the ball against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS.
Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen and Motherwell’s Kofi Balmer. Image: Shutterstock.

New wideman Topi Keskinen, now a senior Finland international, was pointed to as one of the players who has the highest potential career trajectory following his early displays for the club, while – following his first start on Saturday – former £6 million midfielder Ante Palaversa has others excited.

Mr A wrote: “If Palaversa stays fit, it’s probably him. He’s only 24 and has already been transferred for £6m in his career. The lad is clearly a massive talent, he just needs a bit of luck staying injury free.”

Finally, Duk’s talent has not been forgotten by some supporters, despite the striker, who scored 18 goals in the 2022/23 season, having only recently returned after going AWOL in the summer.

Returning attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Who do you think is Aberdeen’s best player/key man?

