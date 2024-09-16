Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on how Pape Gueye’s sensational revival is about more than goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on how Pape Gueye’s sensational revival is about more than goals

In-form Aberdeen attacker Gueye is top of the Premiership scoring table with five goals in five league matches - but his manager thinks he's offering much more.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Pape Gueye’s Pittodrie resurrection is about much more than his red-hot scoring form.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye netted both goals in the 2-1 win against Motherwell to extend the Dons’ winning streak t0 10 games.

The 24-year-old is the top scorer in the Premiership with five goals from five league matches.

Gueye tops the top-flight scoring chart ahead of Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan (both Celtic), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) and Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren) who all have three goals.

It is a remarkable revival for Gueye – who failed to score for Aberdeen last season and made just one start before being sent on loan to Norway.

However, Thelin insists the goal spree is just the tip of the iceberg of what the attacker is bringing to Aberdeen.

The Swede insists Gueye is also busting a gut to help the team defensively to such an extent he “was unable to run anymore”.

Gueye was substituted off in the 84th minute against Motherwell.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I know it is important for attacking players to get goals and assists.

“And it is great to see Pape get goals.

“However, he really helped the team defensively and fought to pick up second balls.

“Pape also put on pressure when we defended set-plays.

“He shared that responsibility.

“Pape also made blocks and pressed. He fought for the team.

“It was great to see him make the runs in defensive transitions and take on duels in set-plays.

“With how we press, Pape kept going until he couldn’t run anymore.”

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Gueye’s career goalscoring record

Signed from Belgian club KV Kortrijk for £500,000 last summer, Gueye endured a frustrating first season with Aberdeen.

He failed to score last term before being sent on loan to Kristiansund in Norway in February.

However, Gueye, who returned from the loan in July, has a proven track record of scoring throughout his career.

He netted 25 goals in 61 matches for Norwegian side Aalesunds and was viewed as one of the top young talents Scandinavian football.

Gueye was on the radar of teams in France and Turkish giants Galatasaray but opted to transfer to Kortrijk in January 2020.

He scored 14 goals in 78 games for Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, with six assists.

English Championship Millwall then reportedly had a £1.5million bid for Gueye rejected in January 2022.

Gueye ‘had a smile on his face’

Under Thelin, the attacker is producing the form which made him such a hot prospect.

Gueye netted a sensational solo goal against Motherwell when running from inside Aberdeen’s half before crashing a vicious 15 yard drive into the net.

He then scored a near-post header in the second half.

Defensively against Motherwell attacker Gueye was also involved in 17 duels – more than any other player on the pitch.

He won 11 of them.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Gueye was replaced with six minutes remaining by striker Peter Ambrose.

Was he disappointed to be taken off when he was on a hat-trick?

Thelin said: “I think you have to ask him.

“But he got a good celebration from the fans and had a smile on his face when he changed.

“I think he was happy.”

Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scored both goals in his side’s 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Fighting spirit under boss Thelin

For Thelin, the defensive shift delivered by Gueye on top of his brace is indicative of the fighting spirit within his squad.

The Dons endured late heavy pressure from the Steelmen to keep their perfect start to the season intact.

With 10 wins from 10 games this season, it is the best start to a Pittodrie career by any Aberdeen manger in the club’s 121-year history.

They will bid to extend that flawless start to the season when facing League Two Spartans at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Aberdeen fans display during the Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans display during the Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “The fight was strong and good against Motherwell.

“In the second half Mothwerwell did better, but we defended well in blocking shots and there was one big save.

“The game is always alive until the end and Motherwell got some corners in the last part and had crosses which were quite dangerous.

“We defended in the box for each other and I was really happy to see as they are really competing.”

