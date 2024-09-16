Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on how Pape Gueye’s sensational revival is about more than goals

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Pape Gueye’s Pittodrie resurrection is about much more than his red-hot scoring form.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye netted both goals in the 2-1 win against Motherwell to extend the Dons’ winning streak t0 10 games.

The 24-year-old is the top scorer in the Premiership with five goals from five league matches.

Gueye tops the top-flight scoring chart ahead of Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan (both Celtic), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) and Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren) who all have three goals.

It is a remarkable revival for Gueye – who failed to score for Aberdeen last season and made just one start before being sent on loan to Norway.

However, Thelin insists the goal spree is just the tip of the iceberg of what the attacker is bringing to Aberdeen.

The Swede insists Gueye is also busting a gut to help the team defensively to such an extent he “was unable to run anymore”.

Gueye was substituted off in the 84th minute against Motherwell.

Thelin said: “I know it is important for attacking players to get goals and assists.

“And it is great to see Pape get goals.

“However, he really helped the team defensively and fought to pick up second balls.

“Pape also put on pressure when we defended set-plays.

“He shared that responsibility.

“Pape also made blocks and pressed. He fought for the team.

“It was great to see him make the runs in defensive transitions and take on duels in set-plays.

“With how we press, Pape kept going until he couldn’t run anymore.”

Gueye’s career goalscoring record

Signed from Belgian club KV Kortrijk for £500,000 last summer, Gueye endured a frustrating first season with Aberdeen.

He failed to score last term before being sent on loan to Kristiansund in Norway in February.

However, Gueye, who returned from the loan in July, has a proven track record of scoring throughout his career.

He netted 25 goals in 61 matches for Norwegian side Aalesunds and was viewed as one of the top young talents Scandinavian football.

Gueye was on the radar of teams in France and Turkish giants Galatasaray but opted to transfer to Kortrijk in January 2020.

He scored 14 goals in 78 games for Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, with six assists.

English Championship Millwall then reportedly had a £1.5million bid for Gueye rejected in January 2022.

Gueye ‘had a smile on his face’

Under Thelin, the attacker is producing the form which made him such a hot prospect.

Gueye netted a sensational solo goal against Motherwell when running from inside Aberdeen’s half before crashing a vicious 15 yard drive into the net.

He then scored a near-post header in the second half.

Defensively against Motherwell attacker Gueye was also involved in 17 duels – more than any other player on the pitch.

He won 11 of them.

Gueye was replaced with six minutes remaining by striker Peter Ambrose.

Was he disappointed to be taken off when he was on a hat-trick?

Thelin said: “I think you have to ask him.

“But he got a good celebration from the fans and had a smile on his face when he changed.

“I think he was happy.”

Fighting spirit under boss Thelin

For Thelin, the defensive shift delivered by Gueye on top of his brace is indicative of the fighting spirit within his squad.

The Dons endured late heavy pressure from the Steelmen to keep their perfect start to the season intact.

With 10 wins from 10 games this season, it is the best start to a Pittodrie career by any Aberdeen manger in the club’s 121-year history.

They will bid to extend that flawless start to the season when facing League Two Spartans at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Thelin said: “The fight was strong and good against Motherwell.

“In the second half Mothwerwell did better, but we defended well in blocking shots and there was one big save.

“The game is always alive until the end and Motherwell got some corners in the last part and had crosses which were quite dangerous.

“We defended in the box for each other and I was really happy to see as they are really competing.”