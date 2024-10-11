Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium: All you need to know

From how to get there to the history of the Dons' home ground.

By Danny Law
An Aberdeen fan display at Pittodrie Stadium ahead of a match between the Dons and Motherwell
An Aberdeen fan display at Pittodrie Stadium ahead of a match between the Dons and Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie Stadium has been the home ground of Aberdeen Football Club since their formation in 1903.

Pittodrie actually predates the Dons, though. It was built on the site of police stables in 1899 and home to the original Aberdeen club, who went on to merge with Victoria United and Orion to form Aberdeen Football Club in 1903.

An international match between Scotland and Wales was held at Pittodrie in 1900, which Scotland won 5-2.

A match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium in 1929.
A match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium in 1929.

The first Dons game was held in August 1903 with a crowd of around 8,000 watching a 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir.

The Main Stand was constructed in 1925.

What is the capacity of Pittodrie Stadium?

Pittodrie has a current capacity of 20,866 and ranks as the fourth-largest stadium in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) –  the biggest in Scotland located outside the Central Belt.

The record attendance at Pittodrie is 45,061 spectators for a Scottish Cup match between Aberdeen and Hearts on March 13, 1954.

The field size is 109 yards x 72 yards (100m x 66m).

An Aberdeen FC match at Pittodrie stadium in 1947
Pittodrie was rammed to the rafters – and beyond – for this match against Hibernian in 1947. Image: DC Thomson.

Becoming a modern stadium

Aberdeen FC were the first club to install and use a dugout at their ground. This was the brainchild of Aberdeen coach Donald Colman.

The club introduced floodlights in October 1959. They were used for the first time in a friendly against Luton Town.

In 1971, a major fire saw part of the Main Stand destroyed, but the Scottish Cup – which Aberdeen were in possession of at the time – was saved by firefighters.

Pittodrie Stadium became the first all-seater ground in Scotland in 1978.

Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In 1987, the stadium was upgraded to have undersoil heating and pop-up sprinklers for a cost of £160,000.

The Richard Donald Stand was completed in 1993, replacing the old Beach End, and opened for a League Cup tie against Clydebank.

Not just for Aberdeen FC matches

Caley Thistle played their home matches at Pittodrie during part of the 2004-05 season while work was carried out on Caledonian Stadium.

Pittodrie has hosted 15 Scotland matches, most recently a 1-0 defeat against the Netherlands in 2017.

It has also been used for Scotland rugby internationals, as well as concerts by Elton John and Rod Stewart.

How to get to Pittodrie Stadium

Pittodrie is located near Aberdeen city centre and easily accessible by local public transport.

The address is Pittodrie Stadium, Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen, AB24 5QH.

Information about park and ride systems which are in operation on matchdays can be found on the Aberdeen FC website

If you plan on driving to Pittodrie, be aware parking can be extremely limited on a matchdays due to being surrounded by residential areas.

The best options for parking near Pittodrie are:

Aberdeen FC season tickets

Aberdeen offer cheaper season ticket prices during an “early bird” window and discounts for over-65s, over-75s, youths (18-21), under-18s and under-12s.

Pittodrie Stadium map for season tickets for Aberdeen FC
Pittodrie Stadium map for season tickets. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Season ticket information can be found here. 

Ticket prices for upcoming games can be found here. 

A chart detailing Season ticket prices for 2024-25.
Season ticket prices for 2024-25. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Conversation