Joe Harper: Outstanding Pape Gueye is a dream to watch and can smash 20-goal mark

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye has been a dream to watch in recent games and can smash the 20-goal mark this season if he maintains his red-hot form.

Gueye has been absolutely terrific and there is an air of anticipation within the crowd every time he is on the ball.

Supporters now expect him to do something special, and he certainly delivered with a sensational goal in the 2-1 win against Mothewell.

It is an early c0nteneder for goal of the season and was another huge step in the resurrection of the attacker at Pittodrie.

Last season Gueye only made one start for the Dons and failed to score before being sent on loan to Kristiansund.

This season Gueye has reignited his Aberdeen career, and after a double against Motherwell, is now the Premiership’s top scorer with five goals from five games.

Gueye showing he has it all

Gueye’s speed for his opening goal against the Steelmen was phenomenal.

He only had one thing on his mind – and that was racing at goal.

His finish and composure to fire home were also superb.

It is not only Gueye’s goal return which has impressed me – it is his all-round game.

Gueye is displaying tremendous control, links up well and also runs himself into the ground to put in a defensive shift for the team.

He is strong in the air, both in attack and also in defence.

Gueye has really stepped up to the mark this season and is showing why Aberdeen paid £500,000 to Belgian club KV Kortrijk to sign him last summer.

He is also playing with a smile on his face.

Gueye clearly loves playing football and has a love for life.

That is shown by his fantastic goal celebrations when dancing in front of Aberdeen supporters.

The Red Army have embraced Gueye.

Thelin getting the best out of Gueye – can he hit 20 goals this term?

It is a remarkable transformation in fortunes as the attacker was frozen out of the first team starting XI last season.

His only start came in the 2-2 UEFA Conference League group stage draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland last season – and he was substituted off at half-time.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is getting the best out of Gueye because he clearly believes in him.

When he arrived at Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin said he would give every player a clean slate and a chance to impress.

Gueye came back to Pittodrie from Norway fully match-fit and sharp and has grabbed that opportunity offered by Thelin.

Now the challenge for Gueye is to keep his red-hot form going throughout the season.

If he maintains his high level of performance, he can hit the 20-goal mark.

Duk should take inspiration from Gueye

Gueye’s recent form reminds me a lot of Duk in his first season at Pittodrie in that there is an air of excitement as to what he will do next.

There is the same buzz around Pittodrie when Gueye is on the ball as there was with Duk in the 2022-23 campaign.

Duk scored 18 goals in his first season and secured Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award.

The former Benfica striker failed to reproduce those levels last season then went AWOL from the club during the summer.

Now back at Pittodrie, Duk can use Gueye as inspiration on how to resurrect his Dons career.

But it will take hard graft and complete commitment to achieve that.

Gueye managed it. Over to you, Duk.