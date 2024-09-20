Joe Harper: Outstanding Pape Gueye is a dream to watch and can smash 20-goal mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Outstanding Pape Gueye is a dream to watch and can smash 20-goal mark

Aberdeen goal legend Harper assesses the impact of in-form Gueye - the Premiership's leading scorer.

By Joe Harper
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye has been a dream to watch in recent games and can smash the 20-goal mark this season if he maintains his red-hot form.

Gueye has been absolutely terrific and there is an air of anticipation within the crowd every time he is on the ball.

Supporters now expect him to do something special, and he certainly delivered with a sensational goal in the 2-1 win against Mothewell.

It is an early c0nteneder for goal of the season and was another huge step in the resurrection of the attacker at Pittodrie.

Last season Gueye only made one start for the Dons and failed to score before being sent on loan to Kristiansund.

This season Gueye has reignited his Aberdeen career, and after a double against Motherwell, is now the Premiership’s top scorer with five goals from five games.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Gueye showing he has it all

Gueye’s speed for his opening goal against the Steelmen was phenomenal.

He only had one thing on his mind – and that was racing at goal.

His finish and composure to fire home were also superb.

It is not only Gueye’s goal return which has impressed me – it is his all-round game.

Gueye is displaying tremendous control, links up well and also runs himself into the ground to put in a defensive shift for the team.

He is strong in the air, both in attack and also in defence.

Gueye has really stepped up to the mark this season and is showing why Aberdeen paid £500,000 to Belgian club KV Kortrijk to sign him last summer.

He is also playing with a smile on his face.

Gueye clearly loves playing football and has a love for life.

That is shown by his fantastic goal celebrations when dancing in front of Aberdeen supporters.

The Red Army have embraced Gueye.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin getting the best out of Gueye – can he hit 20 goals this term?

It is a remarkable transformation in fortunes as the attacker was frozen out of the first team starting XI last season.

His only start came in the 2-2 UEFA Conference League group stage draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland last season – and he was substituted off at half-time.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is getting the best out of Gueye because he clearly believes in him.

When he arrived at Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin said he would give every player a clean slate and a chance to impress.

Gueye came back to Pittodrie from Norway fully match-fit and sharp and has grabbed that opportunity offered by Thelin.

Now the challenge for Gueye is to keep his red-hot form going throughout the season.

If he maintains his high level of performance, he can hit the 20-goal mark.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Duk should take inspiration from Gueye

Gueye’s recent form reminds me a lot of Duk in his first season at Pittodrie in that there is an air of excitement as to what he will do next.

There is the same buzz around Pittodrie when Gueye is on the ball as there was with Duk in the 2022-23 campaign.

Duk scored 18 goals in his first season and secured Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award.

The former Benfica striker failed to reproduce those levels last season then went AWOL from the club during the summer.

Now back at Pittodrie, Duk can use Gueye as inspiration on how to resurrect his Dons career.

But it will take hard graft and complete commitment to achieve that.

Gueye managed it. Over to you, Duk.

 

