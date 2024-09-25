Aberdeen’s new ‘Granite’ third kit – where does it rank among Dons’ third/special strips?

Aberdeen have revealed a third kit for the 2024/25 season – but where does it rank among the limited selection of third/special strips in Dons history?

The new “Granite Kit” is on sale now, and according to the Dons website, is designed to celebrate “the iconic grey granite that shapes our city, combined with the AFC crest made famous by our domestic and European success in the 1980s.”

The Red Army’s reactions to the strip have been mixed.

Lewis Finnie wrote on Facebook: “Maybe I’m just an old traditionalist but red/white is our DNA. Everything else is just commercial.”

Rory Stewart added: “Nice. Wish I’d known there was a 3rd kit before using my AberDNA voucher.”

Stewart Duncan wrote: “Keep that badge for all the kits going forward. Retire the standard logo as a kit badge and make it a club crest.”

On X, TreeofDee posted: “Looks great. Wish the club would go back to alternating the home and away kits year to year though.”

While some Aberdeen away kits have been demoted to third kit status in the seasons following their release, this is the first official Dons third strip to be released since the 2007/08 season.

There have only been TWO standalone Aberdeen third kits (strips which didn’t start out as away kits, some with different sponsors) in the club’s history, as well as a couple of special strips – marking the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust Day a couple of years ago, and Aberdeen’s centenary back in 2003.

Here’s the new “Granite Kit” and the third/special kit images we were able to dig out of our archives:

2024/25 – “Granite Kit”

2023 – AFCCT special top

2007/08 – black and gold third kit

2005/06 – dark blue Dons

2003 – Aberdeen centenary special