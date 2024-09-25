Aberdeen’s new ‘Granite’ third kit – where does it rank among Dons’ third/special strips?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s new ‘Granite’ third kit – where does it rank among Dons’ third/special strips?

Aberdeen have unveiled a 2024/25 third kit, just one of a few third/special offerings in the club's 121-year history.

Scott Severin wearing Aberdeen's 2007/08 third kit. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen have revealed a third kit for the 2024/25 season – but where does it rank among the limited selection of third/special strips in Dons history?

The new “Granite Kit” is on sale now, and according to the Dons website, is designed to celebrate “the iconic grey granite that shapes our city, combined with the AFC crest made famous by our domestic and European success in the 1980s.”

The Red Army’s reactions to the strip have been mixed.

Lewis Finnie wrote on Facebook: “Maybe I’m just an old traditionalist but red/white is our DNA. Everything else is just commercial.”

Rory Stewart added: “Nice. Wish I’d known there was a 3rd kit before using my AberDNA voucher.”

Stewart Duncan wrote: “Keep that badge for all the kits going forward. Retire the standard logo as a kit badge and make it a club crest.”

On X, TreeofDee posted: “Looks great. Wish the club would go back to alternating the home and away kits year to year though.”

While some Aberdeen away kits have been demoted to third kit status in the seasons following their release, this is the first official Dons third strip to be released since the 2007/08 season.

There have only been TWO standalone Aberdeen third kits (strips which didn’t start out as away kits, some with different sponsors) in the club’s history, as well as a couple of special strips – marking the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust Day a couple of years ago, and Aberdeen’s centenary back in 2003.

Here’s the new “Granite Kit” and the third/special kit images we were able to dig out of our archives:

2024/25 – “Granite Kit”

Ante Palaversa models Aberdeen’s grey 2024/25 third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2023 – AFCCT special top

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie, on February 4, 2023, wearing the special Aberdeen FC Community Trust shirt. Image: SNS.

2007/08 – black and gold third kit

Jeffrey De Visscher wearing Aberdeen’s 2007/08 third kit – their last official third kit – in a pre-season friendly at Cove Rangers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

2005/06 – dark blue Dons

Aberdeen’s Chris Clark (right) races forward with the ball against Dunfermline wearing the 2005/06 third kit. Image: SNS.

2003 – Aberdeen centenary special

Aberdeen’s Darren Mackie battles with the Liverpool’s Steve Finnan during the Dons centenary friendly at Pittodrie in 2003. Mackie is wearing a special strip created for the match and to mark the club’s 100th year. Image: DC Thomson.

Conversation