Body found in search for man, 43, missing in Argyll

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Argyll.

Police made the discovery on the shore of the Lunga Estate, near Craobh Haven, on Saturday evening.

The family of Thomas Prior, 43, who had been reported missing, have been informed.

Lunga Estate is some 20 miles south of Oban.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The body of a man has been found on the shoreline near Lunga during Saturday evening.

Family of missing Thomas Prior informed

“He is yet to be formally identified.

“However, the family of Thomas Prior, 43, who had previously been reported missing in the area, has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We assisted police in their search.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.