‘We’re going to win the league’: Fans react after last-gasp Aberdeen winner over Hearts

The Press and Journal got fan's opinions outside Pittodrie after Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership win over Hearts.

By Graham Fleming
Fans are hoping for a first league title since 1985.

Record-breaking Aberdeen have their fans believing they can bring home the Scottish Premiership title for the first time since Fergie.

Ante Palvasera’s last gasp winner against Hearts at Pittodrie gave the Dons a vital win, striking in the dying moments to give the home side all three points.

It gave new manager Jimmy Thelin 13 wins from 13 – a record not seen before in Scottish football.

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

It wasn’t easy however, as the Dons had to come back from 2-1 down at a sell-out Pittodrie to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory.

High-flying Aberdeen now sit pretty in second place in the Premiership, only behind last year’s champions Celtic on goal difference.

Now, Dons fans say their team can go all the way in the title race.

Supporters told The Press and Journal that not even Celtic can stop the high-flying Dons now on their way to what would be their first league title since Willie Miller and Sir Alex Ferguson lifted the trophy back in 1985.

‘We’re going to do a Leicester’

Friends Greg Miazek and Sean Fraser, both 28, heaped praise on the progress made under Swede Thelin while walking down Merkland Road.

Greg said: “We weren’t at our best, but we will take three points – especially against Hearts.

“I don’t think we deserved it at times today, but I’m not going to complain at three points.

Greg, right, believes not even Celtic can stop Aberdeen on their way to the Scottish Premiership title.

Sean added: “It’s been such an improvement this season, you can see the confidence flowing on the pitch just now.

“We can’t ask for a better manager, honestly.”

When asked about where Aberdeen will finish at the end of the campaign, Greg insisted that there would be nothing to stop them finishing top of the pile.

He added: “I think we can beat Celtic. We are going to win the league, we can win the whole thing.

“I genuinely think we can go the whole way this season and do a Leicester.”

Fans pushed the Dons on to crucial win against Hearts

Couple Andrew Sharples, 31, and Lorna Cairns, 28, also took in today’s game.

Lorna also believes in a historic Aberdeen title win, while Andrew kept his feet on the ground.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. The determination to come back from 2-1 down was absolutely superb.

Andrew, left, and Lorna, right, were “buzzing” after the match.

“The atmosphere was so good today but we need to keep it going, if we keep the wins going and more people into Pittodrie, who knows what can happen.

“What a noise when the winner went in.

“The crowd got behind the team and pushed them on. We have just got to keep going now.”

Partner Lorna, buoyed by the result, added: “I think we are going to win the league. I think we’ll win the whole thing.”

‘Sleeping giants’: Aberdeen’s time is now

Dons fan Matthew Loggie, 41, said that Aberdeen’s “time is now,” with confidence flowing throughout the team.

“Brilliant, just absolutely brilliant today.

“The players just have so much confidence in each other this season, we go home and away and see things through to the end – it’s fantastic.

Matthew Logie pictured alongside Noah Mitchell, 11.

“I have said for years that we are sleeping giants, our time is now.

“We will take Rangers this season, but Celtic have too much money I reckon. I’m not worried about Rangers.

“You never know what can happen from now until May.”

‘Teams from previous years would have got beat today’

Graham Smith, 44, from Aberdeen added: “We played well enough and we are grinding out results.

“Even when we went 2-1 down though I was still quite confident the way we have been playing.

“Long may it continue” says Graham.

“I think Aberdeen teams in the past would have been beaten today.

“Over the past few years this has been one of the best teams we have had – we are playing great football compared to the last couple of seasons.

“Long may it continue.”

Conversation