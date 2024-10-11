Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin on Scotland ‘dream’ and how securing a first cap would ‘mean everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin on Scotland ‘dream’ and how securing a first cap would ‘mean everything’

Right-back Devlin is one of three Aberdeen players in the Scotland squad to face Croatia and Portugal, and says he'd be happy with any game-time.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists securing a first Scotland cap against Croatia or Portugal would “mean everything” to him.

The 30-year-old is in national boss Steve Clark’s squad for the Uefa Nations League Group A double-header.

Devlin accepts playing for your country is the “dream of millions of people”, and hopes he can achieve it in front of his family during the two fixtures.

Fellow Dons Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet are also in the squad to face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday and Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday.

Devlin admits the call-up was such a surprise he had a brief panic – as he couldn’t remember if his passport was still in date.

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS.

He said: “Now I have been called up, I just want one cap. Get me on to the park at one point – it would mean everything.

“You are representing your country and it is a dream. It is the dream of millions of people to be in this position.

“I won’t take it for granted and I hope to get on the park.”

Aberdeen defenders Jack Mackenzie (R) and Nicky Devlin (L) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defenders Nicky Devlin (l) and Jack Mackenzie (r) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS.

From fan at Euros to debut Scotland call-up

Devlin travelled to Euro 2024 in Germany in the summer as part of the Tartan Army with son Josh.

They celebrated together at the RheinEnergie stadion in Cologne when Scott McTominay scored in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Now he could be playing alongside the Napoli midfielder against Croatia and Portugal.

Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on October 08,2024, in Glasgow. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on October 08,2024, in Glasgow. Image: SNS.

He said: “Me and Josh were in Germany this summer to see Scotland’s second group game against Switzerland.

“That was a great game to go to as it was a good result, and Scotland went 1-0 up which was incredible.

“Celebrating with him is not something I get to do often as he is usually at games when I’m playing.

“That game against Switzerland was a special moment for me.

“When I was over there in Germany, it was phenomenal.

“It is a bit surreal that I might now be involved.

“And it is something I will tackle head on and embrace.”

‘It was a bit of a surreal moment’

Devlin has been a pivotal player in Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games.

He has started every game under manager Jimmy Thelin.

The right-back met up with the Scotland squad on a high, having netted a superb volley in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

Devlin’s goal capped a memorable week – but he had a brief sweat about his passport.

Ryan Gaul, Jack Mackenzie, Andy Irving and Nicky Devlin (L-R) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Ryan Gaul, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving and Nicky Devlin (L-R) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS.

He said: “It runs out in April.

“I need to get a new one sorted and I had a panic last week because I knew it was expiring.

“And you need to have at least three months on your passport.

“I will need to get on that, just in case.

“Before the squad was announced, a few members of staff told me it could happen because they asked for my medical details to check everything was up to date.

“It was a bit of a surreal moment.

“For me, I just concentrate on myself and the team.

“I know if I’m not playing well for the team and Aberdeen aren’t doing well then you are not going to be there.

“The first focus was can we start winning games again at the start of the season?

“We kept winning and winning and you obviously put yourself in the window where the manager can notice you.

“When you start the season as well as we have, it becomes a possibility.

“I have managed to get in this time.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Family fly to Croatia hoping to see Devlin debut cap

A decade ago, Devlin was playing for Ayr United in League One, having previously run out for Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir in League Two.

Now he is in contention to come up against Ballon d’Or winners Luka Modric (Croatia) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

It is a remarkable journey, and his parents have been there every step of the way.

His mum and dad, along with Devlin’s younger brother, will be in Zagreb and Hampden hoping to see him play for his country.

Devlin’s wife Lauren can’t travel as she is expecting their next child next month.

CR0050267. Story by Sean Wallace / Sport. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership - Aberdeen FC v Heart of Midlothian. Pictured is Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring to make it 2-2. Sunday 6th October 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring the equaliser against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “It will be a proud moment for them.

“My mum, dad and wee brother are booked up.

“It is an experience which you never know if it will come again, so they were desperate to get on a plane to get out there.

“They have been all over the country with me – even when I was in the lower divisions when I was making my way through. When I was playing lower league football, they were there all the time.

“And they are still there all the time.

“My wife is due in the middle of November, so she isn’t able to fly anymore.

“She is a bit disappointed because she never got to any of the (Aberdeen) European away games last season.

“I will just need to try as well as I can to make sure I am in future squads.”

More from Aberdeen FC

An Aberdeen fan display at Pittodrie Stadium ahead of a match between the Dons and Motherwell
Aberdeen FC's Pittodrie Stadium: All you need to know
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin has brought the joy back for Aberdeen supporters
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at the club's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes to secure Scotland squad return
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic's support during collapsed lung nightmare
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie lost 2.5 years of youth football to knee pain disease…
Legendary Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson in Gothenburg. Image: SNS
Interview: Historian Kevin Stirling on what made Aberdeen's Golden Era under Sir Alex Ferguson…
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: How Gothenburg Greats spirit can reignite Duk's Aberdeen career
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet called into the Scotland squad
Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson honoured by supporters' display and tifo before the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson's heartfelt message to fans for 'incredible' display
2
Jack MacKenzie during a Scotland training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie reacts to first Scotland call-up and talks about Zidane-style backheel flick

Conversation