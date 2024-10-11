Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin on Scotland ‘dream’ and how securing a first cap would ‘mean everything’

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists securing a first Scotland cap against Croatia or Portugal would “mean everything” to him.

The 30-year-old is in national boss Steve Clark’s squad for the Uefa Nations League Group A double-header.

Devlin accepts playing for your country is the “dream of millions of people”, and hopes he can achieve it in front of his family during the two fixtures.

Fellow Dons Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet are also in the squad to face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday and Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday.

Devlin admits the call-up was such a surprise he had a brief panic – as he couldn’t remember if his passport was still in date.

He said: “Now I have been called up, I just want one cap. Get me on to the park at one point – it would mean everything.

“You are representing your country and it is a dream. It is the dream of millions of people to be in this position.

“I won’t take it for granted and I hope to get on the park.”

From fan at Euros to debut Scotland call-up

Devlin travelled to Euro 2024 in Germany in the summer as part of the Tartan Army with son Josh.

They celebrated together at the RheinEnergie stadion in Cologne when Scott McTominay scored in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Now he could be playing alongside the Napoli midfielder against Croatia and Portugal.

He said: “Me and Josh were in Germany this summer to see Scotland’s second group game against Switzerland.

“That was a great game to go to as it was a good result, and Scotland went 1-0 up which was incredible.

“Celebrating with him is not something I get to do often as he is usually at games when I’m playing.

“That game against Switzerland was a special moment for me.

“When I was over there in Germany, it was phenomenal.

“It is a bit surreal that I might now be involved.

“And it is something I will tackle head on and embrace.”

‘It was a bit of a surreal moment’

Devlin has been a pivotal player in Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games.

He has started every game under manager Jimmy Thelin.

The right-back met up with the Scotland squad on a high, having netted a superb volley in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

Devlin’s goal capped a memorable week – but he had a brief sweat about his passport.

He said: “It runs out in April.

“I need to get a new one sorted and I had a panic last week because I knew it was expiring.

“And you need to have at least three months on your passport.

“I will need to get on that, just in case.

“Before the squad was announced, a few members of staff told me it could happen because they asked for my medical details to check everything was up to date.

“It was a bit of a surreal moment.

“For me, I just concentrate on myself and the team.

“I know if I’m not playing well for the team and Aberdeen aren’t doing well then you are not going to be there.

“The first focus was can we start winning games again at the start of the season?

“We kept winning and winning and you obviously put yourself in the window where the manager can notice you.

“When you start the season as well as we have, it becomes a possibility.

“I have managed to get in this time.”

Family fly to Croatia hoping to see Devlin debut cap

A decade ago, Devlin was playing for Ayr United in League One, having previously run out for Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir in League Two.

Now he is in contention to come up against Ballon d’Or winners Luka Modric (Croatia) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

It is a remarkable journey, and his parents have been there every step of the way.

His mum and dad, along with Devlin’s younger brother, will be in Zagreb and Hampden hoping to see him play for his country.

Devlin’s wife Lauren can’t travel as she is expecting their next child next month.

He said: “It will be a proud moment for them.

“My mum, dad and wee brother are booked up.

“It is an experience which you never know if it will come again, so they were desperate to get on a plane to get out there.

“They have been all over the country with me – even when I was in the lower divisions when I was making my way through. When I was playing lower league football, they were there all the time.

“And they are still there all the time.

“My wife is due in the middle of November, so she isn’t able to fly anymore.

“She is a bit disappointed because she never got to any of the (Aberdeen) European away games last season.

“I will just need to try as well as I can to make sure I am in future squads.”