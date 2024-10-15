Duncan Shearer: Is it time for Aberdeen to unleash Duk at Celtic?

I wonder if Celtic on Saturday will be the day Aberdeen decide to unleash Duk.

The Cape Verde international took an important first step on his redemption journey after going AWOL in the summer by coming off the bench to set-up the winning goal in the 3-2 win against Hearts before the break.

His arrival on the scene helped the Dons rally to beat the Jambos in a thriller, and I expect Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will be sorely tempted to give him a start on Saturday at Celtic Park.

Duk is mobile, strong and a nightmare to play against.

When he is in full flow and running at opponents, he causes mayhem and he will be chomping at the bit to show what he can do against Celtic.

It is only natural Aberdeen will go to Glasgow with an air of trepidation – but they should also head to Celtic with confidence, too, after putting together a remarkable 13-game winning run.

Lessons to be learned for Dons from Ross County’s display

But there’s no doubt it’s a big ask to go down to Glasgow and play Celtic, and that has been the case of any visiting team to Celtic Park for a number of years.

But there’s certainly cause for optimism for Thelin and his players.

I was at the Ross County game against Celtic before the international break and the Staggies pushed the Hoops all the way before Brendan Rodgers’ side eventually got over the line in a 2-1 win.

County contained Celtic well to the point they were not convincing winners, but ran out of steam in the final 15 minutes and it’s no coincidence that’s when the visitors scored their goals.

However, Don Cowie’s side certainly kept Celtic quiet in the first half in particular and it was interesting seeing how they did it.

County did not press high up the pitch. They were content to let Celtic have possession in their own half and it was only when the Hoops player got on the ball across the halfway line that the Staggies engaged.

But, crucially, they did not leave gaps for Celtic to exploit – if a County player went to close down his opponent, his team-mates moved with him.

They hunted in packs or not at all. No player was isolated.

Celtic will be wary of Aberdeen forward line

Of course, doing that at Celtic Park is another matter entirely, but I’ve no doubt Thelin will want to go to Glasgow, keep it tight and try to stay in the game for as long as possible.

The key to facing Celtic or Rangers on their home turf always hinges on not conceding an early goal.

Every player will have a job to do and he needs to do it well. Celtic have a massive attacking threat and severe pace, but if you can nick the ball off them then you will get chances.

When I look at this Aberdeen team, it is their own attacking players who are their big strength.

Thelin has great options and I get the impression he does not have a set 11 in mind and doesn’t get fazed when a player is unavailable.

He has good depth in attack and midfield, and every player who is called upon has done a job.

Celtic are strong favourites at home and one thing I do know is Aberdeen’s winning run will come to an end at some point – that much is inevitable.

If it is to be Saturday, then so be it, but I see no reason why the Dons cannot make a real fist of things in the top-of-the-table clash.

They certainly have the qualities needed to get a result – but it will take every player performing to his best.

D-Day looms for Caley Thistle

I’ve been proud to be part of the Caley Thistle story, but I fear the worst few days of the club’s history are ahead this week.

Their fate will be determined on Wednesday and all the signs point to administration.

A fundraising appeal to help find £200,000 to cover the monthly costs looks to have fallen short, despite the commendable efforts from the community to help the club.

The directors believe administration is the best route forward for the club at this point, but I’d by lying if I said I wasn’t fearful of what lies ahead this week.

Administrators are not football-minded people. They will look at the bottom line, review the wages of people at the club, and decide on that basis who needs to take a drastic pay cut or leave – it does not take a genius to know that will be the senior experienced players at Caledonian Stadium.

If the club cannot pay their players then they are free to move for nothing under freedom of contract. With bills to play and families to support, it means any player affected will have to put that issue first ahead of the club.

I fear if the club does lose the experienced heads in the squad then that, coupled with the 15-point deduction which will be imposed, will be huge challenge.

Manager Duncan Ferguson expressed his fears the club will be facing the prospect of League Two football next season, and that’s not him being defeatist, it’s realism.

Huge six-pointer for Ross County at Perth

Ross County face one of the most important matches of the season so far when they travel to Perth on Saturday to face St Johnstone.

The Saints are under new management in Simo Valakari and he will be hoping his arrival can galvanise Saints into recording their first home win in the league, and only their second of the campaign overall.

The St Johnstone players will want to impress their new manager and will be looking to make amends after letting a 3-1 lead slip at County last month.

But the chance to move six points clear with a victory is a huge carrot for Don Cowie and his players.

Even at this early stage, this is a massive game for both sides.