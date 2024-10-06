Don Cowie takes issue with free-kick awarded against Ross County for Celtic winner – and Brendan Rodgers praises Ronan Hale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie takes issue with free-kick awarded against Ross County for Celtic winner – and Brendan Rodgers praises Ronan Hale

The Staggies were on course to be the first team to take points off Celtic this season, until Nicolas Kuhn's 88th-minute winner.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie.

Ross County manager Don Cowie took issue with the award of the free-kick which led to Celtic’s late winner against his side.

The Staggies were on course for a memorable triumph against the Hoops following Ronan Hale’s first-half penalty, until Celtic equalised through Alistair Johnston on 76 minutes.

A point would still have been a favourable outcome for the Dingwall side, however Nicolas Kuhn’s winner secured the points for the Hoops two minutes from time.

In the build-up to Kuhn’s breakaway strike, Staggies substitute Jordan White was penalised for a foul on Luke McCowan – which Cowie felt should not have been awarded.

Given the valiant efforts of his side against the Premiership champions, Cowie was disappointed that proved to be the difference between the sides.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Celtic.

Cowie said: “It was disappointing for the players with the effort they have put in again.

“They kept a top-quality side relatively quiet in terms of real goalscoring opportunities.

“We said beforehand it was about being compact, with good concentration levels, which I saw in abundance in the group.

“The equaliser was a bit fortunate, it was a bit of a ricochet.

“For me, they score a goal from a free-kick which was never a foul in the middle of the pitch.

“Jordan put his foot out but made no contact with Luke McCowan. He then lost the ball and they got a free-kick.

“At that stage, we were a little bit out of shape, and a good team punishes you which is what happened.

Nicolas Kuhn celebrates his winner for Celtic against Ross County.

“With my eye at the time I didn’t think it was a free kick, and I’ve seen it again and it’s not.

“We can still react and prevent the goal, but it’s disappointing that the decision goes against us.

“I asked the referee about it and got no response. He’s got his opinion, and I’ve got mine.”

Hoops boss Rodgers singles Hale out for praise

Celtic manager Rodgers was full of praise for County forward Hale, who took his tally to seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions since his summer move from Cliftonville.

Don Cowie greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Hale found the net from the spot at the second attempt, after his initial penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, who was subsequently deemed to be off his line.

Belfast-born Hale, who has been capped by Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, is in the process of obtaining clearance to allow him to represent Northern Ireland.

Rodgers is pleased with the impact fellow countryman Hale has made, and hopes national team manager Michael O’Neill can benefit from his availability in the future.

He added: “I was just more surprised that Ronan scored against Celtic.

“But he’s made a great start to his life in Scotland. He’s scored four goals now in eight league games. He’s been a really good reference for the team.

Ronan Hale celebrates his goal against Celtic.

“It’s great for him. He has obviously done great back home at Cliftonville. He’s come over at a good age with good experience. And he’s shown it here, like we’ve seen with his goal against Hearts, which was a brilliant finish.

“He shows he can score goals. And games like this will help him in his career. But I’m delighted for him and Michael that he can call him up.

“If you’ve got a finisher at an international level like him, then hopefully he can do really well.

“Don’s had a really, really good start this season to his career and managing. And thankfully we produced a really good second half to get the result.”

