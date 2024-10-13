Paul Allan praises Caley Thistle’s focus ahead of administration D-day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Allan praises Caley Thistle’s focus ahead of administration D-day

The former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder seeks better news after scoring his first ICT goal in a shoot-out cup loss at Livingston.

Paul Allan, centre, celebrates his first ICT goal against Livingston. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Paul Allan, centre, celebrates his first ICT goal against Livingston. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Paul Allan insists the Caley Thistle players are doing their best to try to block out the uncertainty over the club’s future.

The former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder, a summer signing for Duncan Ferguson’s League One side, opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-2 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Championship hosts Livingston.

The Livi Lions sealed a 5-4 shoot-out victory to take their place in the quarter-finals, but there was plenty of pride about the way ICT performed.

That was especially so given that, unless a last-minute credible investor is secured before Wednesday night, Caley Jags will be forced to go into administration.

Jobs would be on the line throughout the club and a 15-point SPFL punishment would mean ninth-placed Inverness would face a fight to stay in the third tier of Scottish football.

Paul Allan shakes manager Duncan Ferguson's hand after coming off in the second half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Games are a welcome ‘distraction’

Allan explained how getting onto the park offers the team the chance to break away from the in-house worries.

He said: “There is a lot of speculation off the pitch at the minute, which everyone is aware of.

“As players, we trained as normal last week, and everyone has been focused on this game.

“That showed on the pitch, and everyone was focused. We did a decent job.

“We will just need to see what happens come the next couple of weeks. Hopefully we can kick on and do better in the league.

“Boys do talk about the situation. It is out there for everyone to see.

“But it isn’t spoken about too much. Everyone trains hard and prepares for the games.

“When the weekend comes, it is a good distraction to get away from it. We go out and enjoy playing football.”

‘Disappointed not to get through’

And the 24-year-old, who was a League One title winner with Dunfermline in 2023, was pleased to score against the Championship’s third-placed and unbeaten Lions.

He said: “I was delighted to get off the mark for Inverness.

“We knew Livi were a good side, but we did well in the first half especially.  It was a good game.

“In the second half, we dropped off a bit and gave them a bit too much of the ball.

“We were happy enough with our performance but disappointed not to get through to the next round.”

Paul Allan heads Caley Thistle in front at Livingston. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Mission to start climbing League One

This Saturday, ICT host Annan Athletic, with the Galabankies one place and one point above them in the table.

Caley Thistle have won only once in their opening nine matches, drawn six times and lost twice.

Allan said: “We have not done as well in League One as we should have.

“Our performances have been decent enough, but we have not been scoring enough goals.

“Hopefully, everything goes well and in the next couple of weeks we can progress in the league and start climbing the table.”

Fit and ready after muscle injury

Saturday was Allan’s sixth appearance for ICT, with a muscle injury keeping him out not long after joining, but he added: “My fitness is totally fine now.

“After not having a proper pre-season, it was like a shock to the body when I came back in.

“Things were just a bit too quick to start with. I picked up a slight muscle injury, but I got rid of that and I feel totally fit.”

Conversation